VIP AUDIO 7/12 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lashley loses to Xavier and then gives best promo of his career, Omos's first singles match, Sheamus vs. Humberto, Natalya vs. Ripley, more (35 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 13 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw's final broadcast from ThunderDome. This included Bobby Lashley losing to Xavier Woods and then returning to give the best promo of his career. Also, Omos's first singles match, Sheamus vs. Humberto for the U.S. Title, Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss disappears, Ricochet vs. John Morrison in a falls count anywhere match, and more.

