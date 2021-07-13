Cancel
WWE

FREE PODCAST 7/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood: Lashley’s reaction to losing to Xavier, Sheamus-Humberto, Eva Marie, live callers & emails (148 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Bobby Lashley’s reaction to losing to Xavier Woods, the Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo match, Eva Marie’s acting, the end of the ThunderDome era, and much more with live callers and emails throughout.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Eva Marie
Bobby Lashley
Humberto Carrillo
Wade Keller
Xavier Woods
Sheamus
