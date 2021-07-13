Cancel
WWE

VIP AUDIO 7/12 – ROH Best in the World 2021 PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Fann, and Sage): In-depth review of show, thoughts on booking and pacing of the eleven-match card, look ahead to future big ROH shows, more (84 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Tyler Sage for a roundtable review of Ring of Honor’s Best in the World 2021. The show features an in-depth look at the card from start to finish. Radican, Fann, and Sage discuss the big matches, storyline progression, and character progression that made this such a strong show. The show concludes with a discussion of what lies ahead for ROH given what happened on Best in the World 2021.

www.pwtorch.com

WWE

FREE PODCAST 7/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk UFC 264, the future of Dustin Poirier, the impact of Conor McGregor’s recent losing streak, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey talk UFC 264. They discuss the future of Dustin Poirier, the impact of Conor McGregor’s recent losing streak, and much more. Rick and Robert briefly discuss the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés. They also discuss the MMA return of Miesha Tate.
WWE

Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Paycheck News Leaks

There have been some claims that Daniel Bryan, the former WWE star has signed a deal with AEW. Recently, the owner and editor of Bodyslam.net Cassidy Haynes joined the latest edition of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. He and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed Haynes’ report on Bryan signing with Tony Khan’s company.
WWE

Raw Rating: A bit of a rebound, but some chilling data reveals a massive exodus of viewers over the last several years not related to pandemic

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Monday Night Raw last night (7/13) on USA Network drew a live and same-night cable rating of 1.20, up from last week’s all-time low mark of 1.09 and also above the 1.15 rating of two weeks ago. The rating last week was likely lower due to being the day after the Fourth of July and considered still part of an extended holiday weekend.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Chris Hero Worked As A Producer At ROH Best In The World

Chris Hero (formerly Kassius Ohno in WWE), was back with ROH at Best in the World. John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported on Monday that Hero was backstage at ROH Best in the World on Sunday where it was "believed" that he was working as a producer. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed that Hero was backstage and producing for the show.
WWE

ROH World Title Match Set For Glory By Honor Night One

Ring of Honor has announced a ROH World title match for Glory by Honor Night 1, with Bandido defending against Flip Gordon. If past results are any indication, new ROH World Champion Bandido’s first title defense could very well be his last. At Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug....
WWE

WWE main roster star makes appearance on this week’s episode of NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The NXT women’s division got injected with main roster WWE talent on Tuesday night. During the Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin match on tonight’s episode of NXT, Mandy Rose appeared at the top of the ramp to the surprise of the audience. Both Sarray and Dolin were surprised and momentarily distracted as well. Sarray won the match in quick fashion and Rose simply looked on without doing anything significant.
WWE

7/10 WWE TALKING SMACK REPORT: Carmella talks her championship opportunity, Edge addresses MITB, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s guests: King Nakamura w/Boogs, Carmella, and Edge. – Kayla welcomed us to the final Talking Smack in the Thunderdome before introducing Pat McAfee who again is co-hosting. The story they are giving us is that Paul Heyman is busy taking care of business with Roman and company. I am okay with McAfee though we really didn’t need a recap of McAfee soaking his feet with Big E at ringside.
Combat Sports

AEW All Out 2019 (8-31-19) flashback DVD report: Radican’s results and analysis Omega vs. Pack, Lucha Bros. vs. Young Bucks Ladder match, Jericho vs. Page to crown first AEW World Champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Radican note: I suggest watching this show beginning with disc 2, as it features the pre-show matches that kicked off the original airing of the show. DISC TWO: THE BUY-IN PRE-SHOW. Announcers: Golden Boy & Excalibur. (a) WOMEN’S CASINO BATTLE...
WWE
Fightful

ROH Television Results (7/19): Eight-Man Tag Bout Headlines

Ring of Honor aired its latest episode of ROH Television on July 19. The show aired on Sinclair broadcasting stations, Fite TV, and ROH's website. ROH Television Results (7/19) - Rey Horus def. Fred Yehi. - Mandy Leon def. Quinn McKay. - Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, O'Shay Edwards, &...
Entertainment

Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 5th Win For “Hello Future” On “Show Champion”; Performances By SF9, DAY6 (Even Of Day), And More

NCT DREAM has won their fifth music show trophy for “Hello Future“!. On the July 14 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were 2PM’s “Make It,” DAY6 (Even of Day)’s “Right Through Me,” NCT DREAM’s “Hello Future,” SF9’s “Tear Drop,” and Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon‘s “Weekend.”. The trophy...

