7/10 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Major triple threat tag team match, PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 14 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #512) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. -The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes fans to the episode by plugging Ring of Honor’s Best in the World pay per view taking place on Sunday, July 11. The announced main event is a triple threat tag team match between Vlnce Unltd (Brody King and Tony Deppen); The Foundation (Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham); and LFI (Kenny King and Dragon Lee). Quinn also announces a single contest between PJ Black and Flip Gordon but that the opening match will be a return as a tag team of the Briscoes versus Dante Caballero and Joe Keys of the ROH Dojo.

