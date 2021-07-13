7/10 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Major triple threat tag team match, PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #513) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. -The opening theme airs. Dalton Castle is in a locker room saying he is too busy to talk as he walks away. Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams walk into the locker room talking about how the Foundation needs to her back on track while noticing that Joe Keys is taping Johnathan Gresham’s knee. They ask him what happened and Gresham said he hurt his knee training with Keys. Lethal asks Gresham if he will be able to compete in the eight man tag against Shane Taylor Promotions. Williams says that Gresham is the Pure champion and that he needs to be protected. Williams suggest that Gresham sit this one out and Keys can replace him. Lethal, Titus, Williams, and Keys agree. While excitingly leaving to get ready for the match, Keys hits Gresham on the knee. He apologies.