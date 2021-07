ROCK HILL, S.C. — The long-planned redevelopment of the former Bleachery site in Rock Hill is beginning to come alive. The Keith Corp. and Springs Creative are leading the efforts to develop The Thread, which calls for the revitalization of the 400,000-square-foot former distribution building. The project includes over 50,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, with the rest of the building being developed into office space. The Thread is expected to draw an investment of over $100 million upon full buildout.