Joined Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea as General Manager

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaui's legendary Forbes Five-Star Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea ushers in a new chapter with the return of Ben Shank as the Resort's new General Manager in July 2021. Most recently serving as the General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia for the past five years where he led the property opening, Shankmarks his return to Maui with more than two decades of experience with the leading luxury hospitality brand. Raised in the City of Brotherly Love, Shank launched his career with a part-time summer position as a busser at the original Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia in 1999, where he not only learned the art of making a perfect cappuccino but also fell in love with hospitality and ultimately made the decision to switch his major, earning a degree in hotel and restaurant management from Penn State University in 2001.

