Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

4 uses for smart cameras in fast-casual restaurants

By Alex Harlass
securitymagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been few paradigm and culture shifts in the US that have had a lasting impact, quite like the rise of fast-food restaurants. Both fueling and encouraging an on-the-go lifestyle, the transformation of food consumption began in 1921 with America’s first fast food burger joint – White Castle. This new type of dining seemed to appeal to a fast-paced way of life – offering convenience and affordability, and requiring a new assembly line production style which was the first of its kind. White Castle wouldn’t be alone for long. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) would open in 1930, McDonald’s in 1940, and Burger King and Taco Bell would join by the mid-1950s. Franchises of these brands appeared across the United States, despite economic struggles and global unrest.

www.securitymagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Security Camera#Customer Experience#White Castle#Kentucky Fried Chicken#Mcdonald#Burger King#Taco Bell#Chick Fil A#Artificial Intelligence#Mcdonalds#Dynamic Yield#Restaurant Ops Report#Happy Donazz Co#German#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
KFC
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Steakhouse Chain Is Exploding in Popularity

As the dining sector rebounds, one particular type of restaurant is seeing major demand: the steakhouse. America's largest steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, recently reported soaring sales numbers in the first quarter of the year, while even smaller, higher-end steakhouse brands reported record sales this spring. "The whole steakhouse segment is...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

27% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Onion Rings

Good onion rings can make or break a fast food restaurant experience. Too greasy and soggy, and these breaded and fried onions never make it to your mouth because you are too busy squeezing out every bit of oil before you could actually ever take a bite. Too cold? You might as well have skipped them all together. Not crispy and well-seasoned enough, and you will never order that chain's onion rings again.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker swears $1 iced lemon cake from Walmart tastes same as one from Starbucks (updated)

Update 11:26am CT, July 16: When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that the Walmart lemon loaf and Starbucks lemon loaf are not the same. “Starbucks recipes are exclusive to the company, using high-quality ingredients and we continue to develop our portfolio of beverage and food items to meet customer needs. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing,” the spokesperson said.
RestaurantsFood Beast

Taco Bell Stifled With Food Shortages

Whether it be a considerable deficit in chicken wings or boba, food shortages have stifled the restaurant industry this year. It's a tough beat to catch for an industry already ravaged by the pandemic, with ripple effects affecting all facets of businesses. Taco Bell has particularly suffered from shortages lately,...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Fast-Food Breakfasts in America in 2021

It's no secret that fast food isn't a good candidate for a nutritious breakfast. But some menu items are especially unhealthy, while others offer at least a few redeeming qualities. If your mornings feel busier than ever, and you just need to hit a drive-thru before work to avoid hunger pains in your morning meeting, there are some fast-food breakfasts to generally steer clear of.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Once-Troubled Fast-Casual Chain Is Now a Customer Favorite

When Chipotle experienced a string of food poisoning incidents back in 2015—and suffered a $600 million loss of sales the following year—investors almost immediately began speculating about "the next Chipotle." They didn't have to look far: there was already a running list of potential successors, fast-growing restaurant chains beloved by customers and already on Wall Street's radar. They included Zoe's Kitchen, Potbelly, El Pollo Loco, and, most recently, Noodle Company.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Is Furious At McDonald's Over This Dipping Sauce Delivery. Here's Why

McDonald's is a giant in the world of fast food. Think about it, the brand began its journey back in the 1950s with one simple restaurant in California, and now has over 36,000 locations in different countries around the world. You're also in for a treat no matter where you visit a McDonald's outlet because you'll probably find something truly unique to that chain, according to Reader's Digest. For example, pop into a restaurant in the Middle East for local flavors and order the McFalafel and McKebab in Israel for a surprise.
Restaurantstheimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Little Caesars Planteroni Pizza

I’m not a vegetarian, but I’m no stranger to meat substitutes. My grandfather and stepdad are both vegan, my girlfriend used to be vegan, and I spent two years in college as a pescatarian (eating only fish). While I’ve settled in my omnivore ways as a taxpaying adult, I’m not opposed to a nice Impossible Burger or Tofurky Sausage, and I am legitimately fascinated by the huge wave of plant-based options that have swept fast food in recent years.
AgriculturePosted by
92.9 NIN

Beyond Meat Giving Away Free Vegan Chicken on National Fried Chicken Day

Beyond Meat is making sure plant-based consumers don't feel left out of the celebration this National Fried Chicken Day. The alternative meat giant is planning to give away free vegan chicken tenders on July 27th to promote the company’s new Beyond Chicken Tenders. The vegan brand will be partnering with DoorDash to crest $15 to any order including Beyond Chicken Tenders giving consumers the opportunity to try the new plant-based protein. The deal aims to give consumers the chance to consider plant-based protein as a viable alternative to conventional chicken.

Comments / 0

Community Policy