4 uses for smart cameras in fast-casual restaurants
There have been few paradigm and culture shifts in the US that have had a lasting impact, quite like the rise of fast-food restaurants. Both fueling and encouraging an on-the-go lifestyle, the transformation of food consumption began in 1921 with America’s first fast food burger joint – White Castle. This new type of dining seemed to appeal to a fast-paced way of life – offering convenience and affordability, and requiring a new assembly line production style which was the first of its kind. White Castle wouldn’t be alone for long. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) would open in 1930, McDonald’s in 1940, and Burger King and Taco Bell would join by the mid-1950s. Franchises of these brands appeared across the United States, despite economic struggles and global unrest.www.securitymagazine.com
