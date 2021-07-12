Cancel
UW Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2020-21

By Cody Tucker
KGAB AM 650
 16 days ago
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame will officially induct the Class of 2020-21 at banquet and induction ceremonies on Sept. 3, 2021. An All-American thrower, an exciting high-scoring point guard, a two-sport star, a hard-hitting linebacker, a talented and successful quarterback, a distinguished administrator, and a dedicated volunteer with over 40 years of service comprise the latest Hall of Fame selections.

Cheyenne, WY
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

