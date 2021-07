CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Carrington Fire Department is making plans to show the film “SILO”, which is inspired by true events. The film follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when a teenager becomes entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin. Carrington Fire Chief Ken Wangen says originally, they had planned to show the film in 2020, but that was paused due to COVID-19.