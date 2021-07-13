A third of small businesses experience workplace violence

Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently issued the following announcement. If you're you looking for a unique way to build your business? The Grundy County Chamber’s Small Business Collaborators (SBC) group will give you the opportunity to meet with numerous other business professionals. During the meeting time, you will have numerous chances to explain your line of work in order to educate those around the room. In time it will seem as if those people will be working for you. If you are the type of person who enjoys discussing different business topics and sharing your wealth of knowledge with others and enjoys referring businesses to others then SBC is right for you!