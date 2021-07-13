A third of small businesses experience workplace violence
Workplace violence has occurred at one-third of small businesses, HSB reported on the results of a survey of owners and managers, and many worry the problem is getting worse. The HSB poll by Zogby Analytics found 34% of the small and mid-size businesses responding had experienced at least one serious employee threat or violent incident. Workplace violence is increasing, according to 31% of the business representatives, while 41% believe the consequences are becoming more severe, in terms of lower employee morale, retention, lost productivity, and lost sales and profits.www.securitymagazine.com
