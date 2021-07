Yoder's Haiden Thompson has a lot to be proud of as she won the National Championship in the goat tying at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln Nebraska over the weekend. She won the 1st go-round with a time of 7.36, took 15th in the 2nd go at 8.4, and then placed 6th in the short-go on Saturday to finish with a combined time of 23.67. Thompson has been a rodeo prodigy with multiple championships as a child on the Little Britches Circuit. Her effort as well as the efforts of many helped the Wyoming girls team to a 2nd place finish at Nationals.