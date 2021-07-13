Illegal Trade Knows No Borders. Let’s Collaborate To Stop It.
Scott Shalley, Florida Retail Federation, and John Holub Pennsylvania Retailers’ Association. In the midst of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, other problems —some of which exist beneath the surface, beyond the public eye —that also negatively impact our communities were exacerbated. Namely, the dangerous proliferation of illegal trade. As retailers, we know that illegal trade is an age-old problem in Florida and Pennsylvania, and for our industries across the nation. Now more than ever, we need new solutions to fight it.chainstoreage.com
