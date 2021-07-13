Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Illegal Trade Knows No Borders. Let’s Collaborate To Stop It.

By Scott Shalley, Florida Retail Federation,, John Holub Pennsylvania Retailers’ Association
chainstoreage.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Shalley, Florida Retail Federation, and John Holub Pennsylvania Retailers’ Association. In the midst of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, other problems —some of which exist beneath the surface, beyond the public eye —that also negatively impact our communities were exacerbated. Namely, the dangerous proliferation of illegal trade. As retailers, we know that illegal trade is an age-old problem in Florida and Pennsylvania, and for our industries across the nation. Now more than ever, we need new solutions to fight it.

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Dea#Ppe#Americans#United#Illegal Trade Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
AnimalsEurekAlert

Stopping illegal trade of Aussie lizards

Australian reptiles face serious conservation threats from illegal poaching fueled by international demand and the exotic pet trade. In a new study in Animal Conservation, researchers from the University of Adelaide and the Monitor Conservation Research Society (Monitor) investigated the extent of illegal trade in a well-known Australian lizard: the shingleback, also known as the bobtail or sleepy lizard.
Texas Stateklif.com

Illegal Immigrant Crime Continues at Texas Border

(WBAP/KLIF) — More than a million migrants have already crossed the U.S. border. The border crisis threatens the safety of both U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants. Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin details how the open border gates are effecting his community. the mayor believes that the number of migrants that will enter the country this year will be over 2-million.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

(CNN) — For the past year or so, Ron DeSantis has been on a roll. The Florida Republican governor's laissez-faire approach to Covid-19 -- and the relatively low number of cases and deaths in such a large and elderly state -- turned him into a celebrity in the same circles where Donald Trump is a secular saint.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Sidney Powell And ‘Kraken’ Lawyers Argue They Shouldn’t Be Sanctioned Because Trump Claimed Voter Fraud Too

Counsel for far-right attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers in a Michigan post-election case alleging fraud said Monday that former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud should shield the attorneys from being sanctioned in the case, arguing the fact the president alleged widespread election fraud made their own false evidence of it more legitimate.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Buttigieg, husband Chasten mocked for complaining about $4,500 rent in DC

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting roasted on social media after his husband complained about rent prices in Washington, D.C., claiming they couldn’t afford anything bigger than a one-bedroom apartment. In an interview with The Washington Post, Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, said their new Eastern Market digs are a...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

What Will You Do if Louisiana Gets Shutdown Again?

COVID cases are back on the rise. What will you do if Louisiana shuts down again?. I can only speak for myself, but I would blow a gasket if Louisiana shuts down due to the new COVID-19 variant. I honestly don't think I could financially handle another shutdown if it's anything like 2020. Income loss was obviously the biggest impact for me during last year's long-lasting shutdown, but there are other issues at play for me. For one, it's just been nice lately to get back to borderline normal life. We were restricted for a long, long time. Now, just to be out and about freely has been downright refreshing. I'm not sure I'm ready to lose that freedom, and I think 99.9999% of people reading this will agree.
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy