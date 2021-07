Ironhide Games has been developing Junkworld—Tower Defense Game for over a year now. Recently, the developer announced that Junkworld is available for pre-registration on Google Play in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Uruguay. The developer will add more countries to the game as well as support for iOS in the future. The strategy game features fast tower defense battles in a post-apocalyptic world featuring Ironhide’s unique artistic style. Players will place towers accordingly and use unique tactics to achieve victory. Players will also have challenges where they will slay vicious beasts and face despicable bandits. They will even come across a ruthless army called “The Order”.