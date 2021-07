COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Andrew Ryan Bennett pleaded guilty Thursday to one misdemeanor count in charges linked to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Bennett, who is from Columbia, turned himself in to the FBI in January. Bennett was at the Capitol when a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building. Five people died during the assault, including a Capitol Police officer. During an initial court appearance, Bennett promised to stay away from the Capitol and was released from jail. He’s facing five charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct at the Capitol. Bennett agreed to allow feds...