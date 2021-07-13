Kudos to Andy Hume, Airport Administrator, Fire Department and Police Department

To: Andy Hume, Airport Administrator, Fire Department and Police Department. From: Griselda Martinez, Economic Development Director. I want to send this note to you all as super heroes with whom I had the blessing to have an encounter yesterday evening… the first one on the scene was Andy Hume, as our Airport Manager. On his way back from a long day at LRU, he was driving to City Hall when he encountered a tree that had fallen and that was blocking one of the lanes on Picacho Street (high traffic). Given the high level of emergency calls, he was asked by PD to stay onsite with flashers on marked City vehicle to prevent anyone having an accident with the fallen tree.