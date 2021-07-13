Former Poet Laureate of Maryland and St. Mary’s College Distinguished Professor of The Humanities Lucille Clifton is Maryland Humanities “Route 1 Reads” Selection

Olympia has a new poet laureate. Supporting the arts is a characteristic of Olympia, so an ambassador to promote the art of writing is fitting. As Olympia’s poet laureate, Ashly McBunch will encourage poetry as a form of expression, help support access to literary art and invite the community to share its voice through poetry. McBunch plans to serve the public by engaging Olympia in a variety of opportunities and in an array of platforms. Having a city poet laureate is not new for Olympia. Its two previous poets laureate, Sady Sparks and Amy Solomon Minarchi each served a two-year term. The City of Olympia upholds the role as more than honorary and promotes it as one of service to the community.