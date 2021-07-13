Cancel
Maryland State

Former Poet Laureate of Maryland and St. Mary’s College Distinguished Professor of The Humanities Lucille Clifton is Maryland Humanities “Route 1 Reads” Selection

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities has announced “How to Carry Water: Selected Poems of Lucille Clifton” as its 2021 selection for Route 1 Reads, an annual road trip-inspired reading list. Route 1 Reads is coordinated by the network of State Center for the Book affiliates located along Route 1. This year’s genre is poetry.

Toni Morrison
Aracelis Girmay
Lucille Clifton
St. Mary
St. Mary’s College Professor of History Christine Adams Interviewed by the French History Podcast on “The Creation of the French Royal Mistress: From Agnès Sorel to Madame DuBarry”

St. Mary’s College Professor of History Christine Adams and sister and co-author Tracy Adams, professor of French literature at the University of Auckland, were interviewed by the French History Podcast on their book, “The Creation of the French Royal Mistress: From Agnès Sorel to Madame DuBarry.” In the book, the two detail the role of the royal French mistress. The mistress was not just a sexual or romantic partnership for the king, it was also an important political position; mistresses wielded incredible power and influence over the kingdom.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Andre’a Rhoads talks youth poet laureate role, plans for the future

As Andre’a Rhoads settles into her new role as Philadelphia’s youth poet laureate, one of the events she said she is looking forward to is the poetry slams. “I’m looking forward to the poetry slams,” Rhoads said. “I’ve never been a part of a poetry slam before, I’ve never participated in one or found one, so I’m very excited to do that.”
Olympia, WAthurstontalk.com

Meet Olympia’s Poet Laureate for 2021-2023, Ashly McBunch

Olympia has a new poet laureate. Supporting the arts is a characteristic of Olympia, so an ambassador to promote the art of writing is fitting. As Olympia’s poet laureate, Ashly McBunch will encourage poetry as a form of expression, help support access to literary art and invite the community to share its voice through poetry. McBunch plans to serve the public by engaging Olympia in a variety of opportunities and in an array of platforms. Having a city poet laureate is not new for Olympia. Its two previous poets laureate, Sady Sparks and Amy Solomon Minarchi each served a two-year term. The City of Olympia upholds the role as more than honorary and promotes it as one of service to the community.
Collegesumich.edu

Five honored as Distinguished University Professors for 2021

Five faculty members have received one of the University of Michigan’s highest honors as Distinguished University Professors. The Board of Regents approved the appointments July 15. They are effective Sept. 1, last throughout the recipient’s period of active service at U-M and may be retained after retirement. The Distinguished University...
Maryland Statecatholic.edu

Anthropology Professor Receives Grant for Archaeological Research in Maryland

Eight years ago Laura Masur, assistant professor of anthropology, started her dissertation on the archaeology of American Catholics in the historical period. Through this work, she received a grant this past year funded by the Maryland Historical Trust, which allowed her to partner with St. Mary’s College to survey three different sites — a place that has been known by many archeologists in St. Inigoes, Md., called Old Chapel Field, and two other plantations, Newtown and Bohemia.
Greensboro, MDstardem.com

Local students named to St. Mary’s College Dean’s List

ST. MARY'S CITY — The following local students were awarded Dean's List academic honors for the spring 2021 semester at St. Mary's College of Maryland: Benjamin Sturmer of Preston, Samuel Harper of Ridgely, Larissa Springer of Denton, Logan Smith of Denton and William Christophel of Greensboro. Dean's List honors are...
Maryland Stateloyola.edu

Loyola ranked among "Best Colleges & Universities in Maryland"

Loyola University Maryland was ranked No. 2 on the “Best Colleges & Universities in Maryland” list by College Consensus, a college review aggregator. College Consensus “averaged the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores,” according to the website. “Our strong College...
SportsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College 48th Annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race Sets Sail July 30

St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s highly anticipated Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, scheduled for July 30-31, is open for registration. This year marks the 48th running of the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay and one of the biggest celebrations of sailing around. The race starts from Maryland’s current […] The post St. Mary’s College 48th Annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race Sets Sail July 30 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MuseumsAugusta Free Press

Virginia Museum of History & Culture honors authors

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Established in 1893, the VHMB publishes articles and book reviews on a wide range of topics encompassing all periods of Virginia’s long social, political, and cultural history. It is one of the oldest continuously published scholarly journals in the nation. The journal...
Tuscaloosa, ALCrimson White Online

‘It’s so much more than just an image’: UA alum Alayna Pernell works to give restorative justice to Black women in a new photo series

Alayna N. Pernell, a 2019 UA alumna who holds a bachelor’s degree in studio art with a concentration in photography, knew she wanted her work to make an impact. It wasn’t until she began her Master of Fine Arts in photography at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago that she saw just how big of an impact her images could have.
