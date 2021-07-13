Former Poet Laureate of Maryland and St. Mary’s College Distinguished Professor of The Humanities Lucille Clifton is Maryland Humanities “Route 1 Reads” Selection
Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities has announced “How to Carry Water: Selected Poems of Lucille Clifton” as its 2021 selection for Route 1 Reads, an annual road trip-inspired reading list. Route 1 Reads is coordinated by the network of State Center for the Book affiliates located along Route 1. This year’s genre is poetry.inside.smcm.edu
