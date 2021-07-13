Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

New Billings Grocery Store Opening Soon in Former Lucky’s

By Michael Foth
Posted by 
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former Lucky's Market building has been sitting empty since the store somewhat abruptly pulled out of the Billings market in early 2020. We wrote at the time the Kroger Company brand was also closing its Missoula location, as they shuttered 32 of their 39 stores in 10 states. I didn't shop at Lucky's very often, but I did enjoy their deli and buffet-style salad bar and lunch offerings. Their pizza-by-the-slice was one of my favorites and a great value. Now, a new grocery store is preparing to open in the same location.

catcountry1029.com

Comments / 0

Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
City
Lewistown, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Billings, MT
Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#S Club#Food Drink#Kroger Company#Town Country Foods#Winco#Sam S Club#Albertsons#Iga#Red Robin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Costco
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Bozeman, MTPosted by
Cat Country 102.9

New Mexican Restaurant Opening in Downtown Bozeman

If you are going to try and open a successful restaurant in downtown Bozeman, you need to do something different and has a lot of potential. Last Call Modern Mexican restaurant took over the old Barley & Vine location on South Willson behind Chalet Sports. They had a soft opening on July 15th and are still slowly rolling out their menu but from the looks of their items so far, this Mexican restaurant could become very popular as a new dinner spot. Here is a look at Last Call's menu.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Have You Been To These One-Of-A-Kind Attractions In Montana?

Montana has become more and more of a tourist destination over the last few years, and for good reason - beautiful skies (when it's not smoky outside), lots of outdoor activity, a couple of major national parks... we've kind of got it all. Heck, multiple towns in the state have recently been named top spots for small-town getaways and summer vacation spots.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Consider a Weekend Trip to Helena Montana. You Won’t Regret It.

It seems like Helena gets overlooked as a quick getaway destination for many Montanans, but after a recent overnight visit to the Capitol City, I'm not sure exactly why. Our love affair with destinations like Red Lodge, Whitefish, Chico, etc. are certainly well deserved, but next time you're looking for a fun in-state getaway, you should really give Helena a look.
Livingston, MTPosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Fair Food! What You’ll Find At The Big Sky Country State Fair

One of the best things about the Big Sky Country State Fair is the food. When fair organizers said that the fair was back better than ever, they weren't kidding. The midway at the Big Sky Country State Fair this year has something for everything. Literally, everything from corn dogs to cupcakes. The fair also features local food vendors such as Miller Farm where you can chow down on a pork plate, a pulled pork sandwich, a bratwurst, a rib dinner, or a pork chop dinner. All of which are locally sourced in Livingston, Montana.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

This Is How Long It Takes to Mow a Montana Lawn

Everyone has their own religious beliefs and what they think the afterlife will look like. One of my personal beliefs is that on your judgment day, you will finally get your statistics from your life. You'll be told how many miles that you've driven, how much money you spent in bars in your lifetime, and for me, the big one will be how many hours I spent mowing. And it's gonna be a big number.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Cheapest City To Buy a Home in Montana Is Down The Road

Makes you think about maybe moving to a place that's way more affordable to live in, doesn't it?. 24/7 Wall Street came out with an article on the Cheapest City to Buy a Home in Every State and this is a hot-button issue in the Gallatin Valley. Plus, I had to know what was the cheapest place to buy a house and how close is the city to Bozeman. and luckily, it's just down the road.
Billings, MTPosted by
Cat Country 102.9

5 Awesome Spots for Epic Rooftop Pools in Billings

The extraordinarily hot summer we are experiencing is becoming more and more difficult to chalk up as "just a hot year." I've lived in Montana for most of my life and I've never seen a 114 degree reading on my car thermometer. For that matter, I've don't recall ever witnessing the reported high of 106 at Billings Logan International Airport.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Great Cause, Great Prize: Special Olympics MT Raffling New Harley

Most of us have probably purchased a raffle ticket for Special Olympics Montana's annual Chevy pickup truck giveaway. The 2021 winner was Kandace Kanola from Butte. The giveaway has raised a lot of money for 27 years, and even the runner-up prizes are fantastic. Now, for the first time ever, Special Olympics Montana is raffling off a brand-new Harley Davidson Street Glide.
Billings, MTPosted by
Cat Country 102.9

I Once Ate a Big Mac a Week for a Whole Year

As Bobby Bare so famously once sang, "I guess that makes me the winner." I'm sitting here today thinking about all the goodies that I've won over the course of a lifetime. I've won a few albums from radio stations when I was growing up. Along with a few radio station t-shirts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy