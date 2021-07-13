Haziness Of Exoplanet Atmospheres Depends On Properties Of Aerosol Particles
Researchers measured the refractive indices at visible wavelengths (n) for haze samples created under a range of conditions. CREDIT Yu et al., Nature Astronomy, 2021. Many exoplanets have opaque atmospheres, obscured by clouds or hazes that make it hard for astronomers to characterize their chemical compositions. A new study shows that haze particles produced under different conditions have a wide range of properties that can determine how clear or hazy a planet's atmosphere is likely to be.astrobiology.com
