James Gunn Shockingly Criticizes Superhero Films, Calls Most of Them 'Boring'

The first reactions to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad have started to surface on social media and so far they are overwhelmingly positive. While the reception for the first Suicide Squad wasn’t the best, the DC film was still a financial success for Warner Bros. and warranted a sequel. Gavin O’Connor first took over work on a second Suicide Squad film, then Marvel fired James Gunn, and the rest is history. Under Gunn, Warner Bros. notably gave the filmmaker free reign, and we now have an idea of how it all turned out before the film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max.