James Gunn Shockingly Criticizes Superhero Films, Calls Most of Them 'Boring'

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. It can't be denied that James Gunn is one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after filmmakers right now. Quite frankly, it wouldn't be an exaggeration at all to say that a large part of his success as a director can be credited to his involvement in the world of superheroes, having helmed both Marvel and DC projects. However, despite all that, the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director is seemingly growing tired of superhero films.

James Gunn
MCU Star Zendaya Breaks Silence on Controversy Surrounding Lola Bunny's Sexualization

Looney Tunes will always hold a special place in the hearts of many fans but there's no denying that most of the younger fans aren't aware of its characters. This is why the upcoming Warner Bros. offering Space Jam: A New Legacy is an important project as it will help introduce the beloved cartoon characters led by Bugs Bunny to a whole new generation of audiences. However, despite all the hype surrounding the film, the direct sequel to 1996's Space Jam has already had its fair share of controversies over the last couple of months.
James Gunn Reveals Why He Didn't Direct A Superman Film

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn revealed why he passed on directing a Superman film. After his fallout with Disney in 2018, James Gunn joined forces with Warner Bros. to write and direct a spiritual sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad. However, Gunn was like a kid in a candy store, having been given access to all the properties that DC had to offer. Some of the properties he could've taken on included Superman, who hasn't had a solo film since 2013's Man of Steel. It turns out that Gunn had no interest in pursuing a Superman project.
X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Reacts to Deadpool's MCU Debut

Ryan Reynolds broke the internet in half this week when he unveiled a promotional video for his upcoming film Free Guy featuring the one and only Deadpool who officially made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In the said "reaction video", Wade Wilson is joined by one of Thor's trusty allies Korg, solidifying Deadpool's MCU arrival and after seeing the two team up in the clip, the entire world of social media went absolutely mental.
Other Directors Joining James Gunn On 'Peacemaker' Revealed

The other directors on James Gunn's upcoming Peacemaker series for HBO Max have been revealed. The Suicide Squad isn't out yet, and filming on a Peacemaker series starring John Cena is already underway in Canada. When the HBO Max series was first announced, it was said that Gunn would pen the entire series but only direct a few episodes.
James Gunn Reveals Kevin Feige Was "in Shock" When Delivering News of Marvel Firing. James Gunn is sharing more details around his 2018 Marvel firing, including how he got the news and his feelings around "cancel culture" following that experience and his eventual rehiring.
James Gunn thinks about the controversy of Martin Scorsese and superhero movies: "They are very boring movies for me"

Controversies never die, but tell what we like to call "Martin Scorsese and the superhero movies". In 2019, Scorsese expressed his opinion on Marvel productions and in general on superhero cinema: "There is no revelation, mystery, or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is in danger. The images are made to meet a specific set of demands and are designed as variations on a finite number of themes.".
'The Suicide Squad': First Reactions Call James Gunn's DC Film His Best

The first reactions to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad have started to surface on social media and so far they are overwhelmingly positive. While the reception for the first Suicide Squad wasn't the best, the DC film was still a financial success for Warner Bros. and warranted a sequel. Gavin O'Connor first took over work on a second Suicide Squad film, then Marvel fired James Gunn, and the rest is history. Under Gunn, Warner Bros. notably gave the filmmaker free reign, and we now have an idea of how it all turned out before the film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max.
James Gunn Compares Working With Marvel and DC

Working with two famous franchises with Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, writer and director James Gunn was able to compare the difference of working with both Marvel and DC. He shared his insights on how each treats their projects and on being the one calling the shots for the films he handled.
Multiverses Are the Big Superhero Diversity Play, But Building Them Isn't Easy

In 1978, Superman: The Movie helped to solidify the science-fiction genre's blockbuster potential thanks to audience's rabid response. Batman (1989) was arguably the first full-fledged comic book movie phenomenon that capably balanced commerce and art. And ever since Blade (1998), X-Men (2000) and Spider-Man (2002), Hollywood has found itself in the ever-expanding mushroom cloud of the modern superhero boom.
The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Admits He Wasn't Interested in Using Jared Leto's Joker

Comic book film fans were both thrilled and stunned when they learned that Marvel director James Gunn will be helming the "soft reboot" of The Suicide Squad over at the DC Extended Universe. The film is set for release in a couple of weeks but the early critic reviews have been generally positive. However, some people are curious about Joker's conspicuous absence in the film and the character wasn't even mentioned in the film's teasers.
James Gunn Shuts Down Possibility of Doing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4

To a lot of comic book fans, director James Gunn can be considered a cinematic visionary, and thanks to him, the Guardians of the Galaxy was turned from D-list superheroes to an overnight sensation. But you know what they say, all good things must come to an end and by the looks of things, Gunn may be on his way out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he's finished working on his final commitments in the franchise — that includes the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

