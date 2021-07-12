Cancel
Washington County, IA

2021 4-H Clothing Results

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 15 days ago

Seventeen 4-H’ers and four Clover Kids participated in the Washington County Clothing Event on Sunday, July 11 at the Washington County Extension Office. 4-H members have the option of three categories to participate in: $15 Challenge, Clothing Selection or Fashion Revue. In the $15 Challenge category, 4-H’ers shopped for second-hand items totaling $15 or less. This excludes accessories, undergarments and shoes. The Clothing Selection category is purchased clothing and Fashion Revue category is a constructed outfit.

