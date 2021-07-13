Coding Camp Makes Computer Science Accessible

The College of Arts and Sciences recently wrapped up another productive Business Bootcamp. The Business Bootcamp is built on six tenets: confidence, versatility, prestige, passion, ability, and action. The 18 lucky students who earned a place in the Annual CAS Business Bootcamp received a unique opportunity to learn from highly successful professionals who can relate to the challenges of entering the workforce post-graduation. Over four consecutive days students used this unique experience to relate and network with over 25 guest speakers from varying fields. A primary phrase of the intensive workshop was that, "effective communication is key". There is so much power in this phrase as it uses effective as a modifier for communication. As professionals and students alike can attest, communication is the foundation of creating a team, but the way it is done creates a vast difference in the environment.