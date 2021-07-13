Marriott International Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index

Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading multinational hospitality company, saw growth in the first half of 2021 with RevPAR index gains over 2020 and 2019. Within the full range of the portfolio, expertise across each vertical allows Aimbridge to operate fully, understanding the nuance of each product category. As a result of the operating focus by vertical, growth is realized differently. For example, in the Luxury & Resorts, Full Service Corporate, Soft Brand/Independent and Economy verticals, competition-busting gains came from ADR compared to both 2020 and 2019, while the competitive advantage for the Extended Stay, Select Service, Select Service Enhanced and Full Service Group verticals were driven primarily by occupancy compared to both 2020 and 2019.
