(Malvern) -- Planning is underway for a campaign to pass a major bond issue in the East Mills School District. By unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the East Mills School Board officially set a special election for September 14th on a $22 million bond issue. Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to expand and renovate the existing junior-senior high school in Malvern into an pre-K-12 facility, designed to house the district's entire student body in one location. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News up to 240 signatures were collected to place the referendum on the ballot--far exceeding the required 170 signatures. Now, Hood says residents are needed to serve on a committee to mount a bond issue campaign.