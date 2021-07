Following the news of former reality television star Naomie Olindo's shocking split with her hunky anesthesiologist boyfriend Metul Shah (read: Shah allegedly cheating on her after she left everything behind and followed him all the way to New York City), many "Southern Charm" fans can't help but reminisce about her prior relationship with the prince of procrastination turned pillow magnate, Craig Conover. Oh, the good ol' days when "Southern Charm's" Ken and Barbie (and no — we're not talking about the now-defunct relationship between cast members Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy) only had heart-eyes for each other.