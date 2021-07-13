Essential Cargo: Explorations in Hand-Built Ceramic

You don’t need us to tell you that ceramics are big news right now. Your flat is probably already full of tastefully wonky fruit bowls and candle holders. But while it’s cheap, easy and very tempting to impulse-buy nice pottery from every big generic online store that finds you on Instagram, let us lure you away from the mass-produced numbers and towards the handmade work of some very talented locals. A new wave of London potters are making ceramics that are so unique they’re basically little pieces of art. Think: designs with geometric paintwork, layered glazes, bright block colours, unusual structures and loads of unexpected texture, from Bisila Noha’s marbled pots to Jacqueline de la Fuente’s pink lumpy lads. Sure, many are definitely investment buys but they’re statement pieces that you’ll keep so long one of your great-grandkids will end up calling dibs on them in your final days.
