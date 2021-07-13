Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Essential Cargo: Explorations in Hand-Built Ceramic

northernexpress.com
 14 days ago

Ceramicist Scott A. Leipski creates work from recurring memories & an obsession with his own youth. He uses hand-built techniques, bold colors, & nontraditional ceramic textures. Runs May 24 - July 24.

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Ceramic#Tc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Design
Related
Shoppinggadgetsin.com

ZENS Ceramic Tea Mug with Removable Infuser

With a removable tea infuser, the ZENS ceramic tea mug makes brewing tea a breeze, and the sleek design elevates your tabletop setup. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The ceramic tea cup measures 3.14-5.51 inches diameter by 4.33 inches high and weighs 1.9 pounds. As shown in...
Carsmotor1.com

Hand-built BMW design study had massive grille, hand-cut tyres

Much work goes on behind the scenes at an automaker that the public rarely gets to see. Designs and styling features are imagined years before they enter production, tweaked and refined over the years into their final form. A new video from the BMW Group Classic YouTube channel lets us peek behind that curtain, showing off the secret BMW ZBF 7er design study created in the mid-1990s. It looks familiar, doesn’t it?
DesignWashington Post

In the galleries: Striking ceramics depict connections to nature

Natural forms ravel and unravel in fascinating ways in the ceramics of Judit Varga, whose skewed nautiluses and warped honeycombs develop in part from her attempts to repurpose rejected pieces. Varga’s “Emergents” shares 355 Pod Space — a large Rockville Pike display window curated by nearby VisArts — with Megan Van Wagoner’s “Growing Dilemma,” which features commonplace vegetables rendered deftly in metal, ceramics and colored glass.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Ceramic Self-Watering Planters

Forgetting to water a plant or going on vacation can quickly cause greenery to undergo a fair bit of stress, so the 'Osmoponic' self-watering planter is positioned as a stylish decor piece that will take care of the tedious task. The planter is constructed with a ceramic build and works...
ShoppingFox40

Summer Essentials

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head Is here with some must haves for summer. Ensueño® is a complete laundry solution with the introduction of the new Ensueño Liquid Laundry Detergent and new Ensueño Scent Booster Dryer Sheets, which join the flagship Ensueño Fabric Softeners. Philips GoZero. Philips GoZero’s activated carbon fiber...
Selkirk, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Selkirk Animal Caught on Trail Cam Too Big to be a Bobcat?

A video of what appears to be a rather large cat, marking its territory in the backyard of a residential neighborhood, was caught on a trail cam and shared by a Selkirk man recently. This thing is enormous and caught my attention because it was re-shared by News Channel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback. Reid obtained the video from Selkirk native Angelo Bracco.
Home & Gardenmomtastic.com

The Best Rug Grippers

Area rugs are a great way to add color and personality to your home, and they make hardwood or tile much more comfortable to walk on. The best way to make them more safe and secure is with rug grippers, which go in between the floor and the carpet to prevent the edges from curling and keep your rug where you want it. Curled edges are unsightly and can cause you to trip, and the way carpets slide around on hardwood can lead to falls. To help you find great rug grippers for your own home, we’ve researched the best solutions to keep your rugs firmly in place.
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Plumber Gets Humiliated By Two Arrogant IT Specialists - Story of the Day

Two IT specialists boast about their job and look down on a plumber for his profession. Not long after, the tables are turned, and they realize their mistake. It had been an exhausting day at work. Sam and Andy were standing in the line eagerly waiting for their evening coffee and cursing the people in front of them for taking too long with their orders.
Visual Artnorthernexpress.com

"Summer Salon"

An annual showcase of original artwork by 40 northern MI artists. Runs July 3 - Sept. 4. A Summer Open House will be held on Thurs., July 8 from 5-7pm, featuring artist demonstrations, music by the Drawbridge Uke Band, refreshments from Cherry Republic & more.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Get Your Hands on These Essentials for Your West Coast Beach Day

The west coast of the United States is known for some amazing beaches, and with the west coast spirit, it has to be more than just fun in the sun. You'd want to spend your west coast beach day in style - with memorable activities, good food and of course cool souvenir mementos from wherever you are staying. If you're staying at any west coast beach destinations such as those found along Hawaii's Big Island or mainland California make sure to load up on these west coast essentials for a truly awesome west coast beach day!
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Nine of the best ceramics made in London

You don’t need us to tell you that ceramics are big news right now. Your flat is probably already full of tastefully wonky fruit bowls and candle holders. But while it’s cheap, easy and very tempting to impulse-buy nice pottery from every big generic online store that finds you on Instagram, let us lure you away from the mass-produced numbers and towards the handmade work of some very talented locals. A new wave of London potters are making ceramics that are so unique they’re basically little pieces of art. Think: designs with geometric paintwork, layered glazes, bright block colours, unusual structures and loads of unexpected texture, from Bisila Noha’s marbled pots to Jacqueline de la Fuente’s pink lumpy lads. Sure, many are definitely investment buys but they’re statement pieces that you’ll keep so long one of your great-grandkids will end up calling dibs on them in your final days.
MuseumsMeadville Tribune

Local artist has ceramic sculptures on display at The Met

To her delight and that of the Allegheny College community, artist Amara Geffen has two works on exhibit through Aug. 29 in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Upon completion of the exhibit, the works will become part of the permanent collection at The Met. Two ceramic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy