Essential Cargo: Explorations in Hand-Built Ceramic

Area rugs are a great way to add color and personality to your home, and they make hardwood or tile much more comfortable to walk on. The best way to make them more safe and secure is with rug grippers, which go in between the floor and the carpet to prevent the edges from curling and keep your rug where you want it. Curled edges are unsightly and can cause you to trip, and the way carpets slide around on hardwood can lead to falls. To help you find great rug grippers for your own home, we’ve researched the best solutions to keep your rugs firmly in place.