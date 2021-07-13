Northport Library Building Temporarily Closed for HVAC Repairs July 15
Due to necessary scheduled repairs to the air conditioning system, the Fargo Public Library’s Northport Branch located at 2714 N. Broadway will be closed Thursday, July 15. The Northport Library will reopen when repairs are complete. Residents will be notified via local news outlets and social media when the library will reopen.
Both the downtown Main Library and the Dr. James Carlson Library locations will be open their regularly scheduled hours.
