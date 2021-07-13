Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Northport Library Building Temporarily Closed for HVAC Repairs July 15

Posted by 
Fargo, North Dakota
Fargo, North Dakota
 14 days ago

Due to necessary scheduled repairs to the air conditioning system, the Fargo Public Library’s Northport Branch located at 2714 N. Broadway will be closed Thursday, July 15. The Northport Library will reopen when repairs are complete. Residents will be notified via local news outlets and social media when the library will reopen.

Both the downtown Main Library and the Dr. James Carlson Library locations will be open their regularly scheduled hours.

Comments / 0

Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota

33
Followers
294
Post
236
Views
ABOUT

Fargo is a city in and the county seat of Cass County, North Dakota, United States. Being the most populous city in the state, it accounts for nearly 17% of the state population.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Air Conditioning#Broadway#The Northport Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Shelton, WAifiberone.com

Parking Lots of Civic Center, Library Closed July 29 – August 1

SHELTON – The parking lots of the Shelton Civic Center (525 West Cota Street) and the William G. Reed Public Library (710 West Alder Street) will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Thursday, July 29. Street parking is available for both locations, or in the gravel parking lot at 425...
Okanogan, WAOmak Chronicle

Okanogan will replace library HVAC unit

OKANOGAN – The heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit at the Okanogan Public Library will be replaced, the city council has decided. Council members met July 20 via Zoom. The unit broke down in late June. The library has been closed since. DIVCO, Spokane, will do the work for $25,794.79.
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Durham County's Main Library closes due to HVAC issues

Durham, N.C. — Durham County's Main Library, located at 300 N. Roxboro Street, closed early on Tuesday due to an unexpected HVAC issue. The library closed at 3 p.m. and will reopen as soon as possible once the repairs have been completed. "We are currently anticipating either later in the...
Jackson County, MOnortheastnews.net

Truman Library to close temporarily due to public health conditions

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Mo., the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum will close until further notice, effective today, July 26. The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is part of the Presidential Libraries system administered by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). NARA monitors local conditions of all of its facilities around the country.
Lynn Haven, FLWJHG-TV

Walmart in Lynn Haven temporarily closed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walmart officials have announced Sunday that they have made the decision to temporarily close their Lynn Haven store located at 2101 South Highway 77 at 2 p.m. Walmart said it is a part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly...
Liberal, KSkscbnews.net

Waterpark and McCray Pools to Temporarily Close

The Liberal Recreation Department will be closing Adventure Bay Family Waterpark and McCray Community Pool for 7 days due to a Covid 19 outbreak. There is currently not enough staff to safely open the pools. This does include all activities and reservations scheduled during this time. The City will be reopening the facilities for normal operating hours on July 30th from 1-7.
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Layton Bridge to close for repairs

The Layton Bridge, which carries Layton Road over the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County, will be closed to daylight traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2 until Aug. 6 and again from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release. The closures will...
Early, TXkoxe.com

CEFCO in Early to close temporarily

The City of Early posted the following on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon:. The CEFCO gas station located at 130 Early Blvd. will be closing on July 28 for reconstruction. Construction is expected to last approximately 160 days and with this reconstruction, the CEFCO will have a much larger lot with more gas pumps, hot food, a much larger building and an updated look.
Livingston, LAbrproud.com

Livingston OMV location temporarily closes

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston OMV location will be closed temporarily from July 22 to Aug. 2. Customers with appointments scheduled during the closure must be rescheduled at www.expresslane.org. A full list of open offices can be found on the website.
Washakie County, WYwyodaily.com

Old library building sold

WORLAND – The Washakie County Commissioners announced that they have sold the former Washakie County Library building located at 1019 Coburn Ave. after the county closed on the sale Friday, July 16. Chairman Commissioner Fred Frandson said that the building was sold to Cole and Brittany Tidemann who are believed...
TrafficDothan Eagle

Coffee County Road 239 to be closed beginning July 27 for repairs

A portion of Coffee County Road 239 will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27 for drainage improvements. The closure will be approximately 1/4 mile East of County Road 235. A detour route will be signed directing traffic to utilize County Road 235, Alabama Highway 125 and...
Union County, ORLa Grande Observer

Commissioners vote to temporarily close MERA

LA GRANDE — One of Union County’s most popular recreation areas will be temporarily closed. The Union County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, July 21, to immediately close the Mount Emily Recreation Area for at least a week due to high fire danger brought on by dry, hot weather.  
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Milwaukee Trail through Toole Park temporarily closed

The Milwaukee Trail through Toole Park will be closed for the next eight weeks as a new, wider trail will be installed over a .14 mile stretch of the path. The trail work is the result of a public-private partnership with developer and property owner Cole Bergquist of The Reed LLC, who is building a condominium project on South Fourth Street in the University District.
Lifestylebigislandnow.com

Wailoa River State Recreation Area to Close Temporarily

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks announced it will temporarily close Wailoa River State Recreation Area later this week. The park will be closed from Thursday, July 22 through Saturday, July 24 as dry wells are being installed to prevent flooding in the parking lot. In addition, a water bottle filling station will be installed and portions of the main entry roadway that have deteriorated over time will be repaved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy