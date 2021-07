There's no longer mere speculation on if Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos will miss more than a handful of games with a right wrist microfracture. The Reds confirmed ahead of Friday's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals that Castellanos has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday because of the ailment. Castellanos hadn't been in the lineup since he was hit in the wrist by a pitch during the July 16 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers but made cameos in the field and at the plate in the 11th inning of Monday's contest against the New York Mets.