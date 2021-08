We present two in-depth interviews with noted thinkers and radical visionaries Pastor Mike McBride and Dr. Cornel West. The speech by Pastor Mike McBride was given the day the DA in Louisville Kentucky announced the Grand Jury ruling around the Breanna Taylor case. Pastor Mike was not only speaking about the case but talking directly to elected officials who refused to pass laws to reign in rogue police. This speech was part of a Facebook live event. Pastor McBride of the Way Church in Berkeley and his Brother Ben McBride have been key national organizers around this case and have been to Louisville for big actions.