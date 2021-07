The annual tradition of Shark Week is now in its 32nd year, putting a spotlight on the wonders of the sea's fiercest predators. How Americans came to be so ritually fascinated with sharks is a curious cultural evolution in its own right, but the true value of Shark Week is that it reinforces the need for education about sharks. From the overblown dangers they pose to humans to the ecological threats some shark species face from humans, one week each July goes a long way toward shaping public perception and appreciation of them.