Iowa City, IA

Moving Forward on Social Justice – Fixing the School-to-Prison Pipelin

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City’s Office of Equity and Human Rights is hosting a three-part series on the school-to-prison pipeline. The protests for justice both before and after George Floyd, and the movement for restructuring law enforcement, are calls for tangible, transformative societal change. Some changes are happening because of increased bias training and greater funding for mental health in law enforcement. Public and private employers are reaching out to communities of color and working harder to recognize the challenges they face.

