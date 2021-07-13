Sleeper Picks: The Open Championship

Branden Grace might have a sneaky-good week at Royal St. George's. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Branden Grace (+6600) … Six of the last seven Open champions won at least once on the PGA TOUR or European Tour previously in the same calendar year. The 33-year-old from South Africa prevailed in Puerto Rico on the last day of February, so he’s on the short list of the trendy, but he’s since added a solo fourth at Memorial and a T7 at the U.S. Open to fulfill the box asking for inspiring form upon arrival. He’s also a sturdy 8-for-9 in The Open Championship with a T6 at Royal Birkdale in 2016, and he’s recorded a pair of top fives each in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, so he’s comfortable on this stage.