Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

SARS-CoV-2 test positivity rate in Reno, Nevada: association with PM2.5 during the 2020 wildfire smoke events in the western United States

By Daniel Kiser, Gai Elhanan, William J. Metcalf, Brendan Schnieder, Joseph J. Grzymski
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Air pollution has been linked to increased susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. Thus, it has been suggested that wildfire smoke events may exacerbate the COVID-19 pandemic. Objectives. Our goal was to examine whether wildfire smoke from the 2020 wildfires in the western...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western United States#The W#Renown Health#Fig#Vscc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Science
News Break
EPA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public HealthCNN

States with low vaccination numbers had Covid-19 case rates last week 3 times higher than others where people are fully vaccinated

CNN — When you compare states with high vaccination rates to states that are lagging, the difference in the number of people getting Covid-19 is staggering. Over the past week, states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents have reported an average Covid-19 case rate that is about a third of that in states which have fully vaccinated less than half of their residents, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Patents Prove SARS-CoV-2 Is A Manufactured Virus

In a January 2021 lecture, Jonathan Latham, Ph.D., introduced the term “the pandemic virus industrial complex,” to describe the academic, military and commercial complexes that are driving the pandemic agenda and obscuring facts that indicate SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade virus. In the video above, David E. Martin, Ph.D., introduces shocking...
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

Wildfire smoke blowing across the U.S. is more toxic than we thought

Wildfires are threatening homes on the West Coast and in Canada, but their smoke is polluting air as far away as New York. From his uptown Manhattan home in Morningside Heights, Samir Kumar can usually see skyscrapers downtown. But this week, as smoke from wildfires raging in the western United States and Canada rode the jet stream to the East Coast, the city skyline was blurred out.
Paradise, CAInverse

5 tactics to keep your lungs healthy in wildfire smoke

Fire and health officials began issuing warnings about wildfire smoke several weeks earlier than normal this year. With almost the entire U.S. West in drought, signs already pointed to a long, dangerous fire season ahead. Smoke is now turning the sky hazy across a large swath of the country as...
ScienceMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 following predictable mutational footsteps

New research from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has shown that the mutations arising in the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus seem to run in the family—or at least the genus of coronaviruses most dangerous to humans. After comparing the early evolution of SARS-CoV-2 against that of its closest relatives, the betacoronaviruses, the...
ScienceMedscape News

Linked Clusters of SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.351

Kenneth A. Feder, PhD; Marcia Pearlowitz, MA; Alexandra Goode, MSc; Monique Duwell, MD; Thelonious W. Williams; Ping An Chen-Carrington, MPH, MBA; Ami Patel, PhD; Catherine Dominguez, PhD; Eric N. Keller, MS; Liore Klein, MSPH; Alessandra Rivera-Colon, DrPH; Heba H. Mostafa, PhD; C. Paul Morris, MD, PhD; Neil Patel, MD; Anna M. Schauer, MPH; Robert Myers, PhD; David Blythe, MD; Katherine A. Feldman, DVM.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Chronic lung diseases are associated with gene expression programs favoring SARS-CoV-2 entry and severity

Patients with chronic lung disease (CLD) have an increased risk for severe coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) and poor outcomes. Here, we analyze the transcriptomes of 611,398 single cells isolated from healthy and CLD lungs to identify molecular characteristics of lung cells that may account for worse COVID-19 outcomes in patients with chronic lung diseases. We observe a similar cellular distribution and relative expression of SARS-CoV-2 entry factors in control and CLD lungs. CLD AT2 cells express higher levels of genes linked directly to the efficiency of viral replication and the innate immune response. Additionally, we identify basal differences in inflammatory gene expression programs that highlight how CLD alters the inflammatory microenvironment encountered upon viral exposure to the peripheral lung. Our study indicates that CLD is accompanied by changes in cell-type-specific gene expression programs that prime the lung epithelium for and influence the innate and adaptive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy