England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on
London — Members of England’s national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England’s loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.sandhillsexpress.com
