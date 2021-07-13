England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on

Apple TV+ recently released Season 2 of its Golden Globe-winning series Ted Lasso and it’s about time viewers know a few things about the show. The Premier League team called AFC Richmond at the center of the show is fictional, but fans of British football will certainly find similarities to real-life players and clubs. The hotheaded Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), for instance, is clearly inspired by Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, while Lasso himself draws on the unorthodox coaching methods of Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp (54). In an interview with Sports Illustrated, lead actor Jason Sudeikis said “man, when I heard about him taking his squad to go do karaoke, I was like, ‘Hellooo, story idea …’.”