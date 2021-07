In the United States, weather headlines this summer have been dominated by freakish heat domes and historic droughts. In June, the former drove temperatures to record highs in the Pacific Northwest, where the usually mild cities of Seattle and Portland, Ore., saw temperatures as high as 108 degrees and 116 degrees, respectively, according to The Guardian. The latter, meanwhile, has made the American West as dry as it’s been in 1,200 years, NBC News reports.