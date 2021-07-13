First Ever Unity Day Held

The weather seemed, to mostly, cooperate for the first ever Unity Day that was held Saturday in downtown Momence. The event was held in an effort for the community to come together to connect with each other. Throughout the day events such as a cake walk (pictured), ring toss, tabletop bowling, plenty of vendors, food and entertainment were offered. The event was held on East Washington Street with the streets and alleys closed off in that area for the day, and those in attendance seemed to have a good time.