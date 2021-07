No; he does not wear contacts. No; he does not shave his legs. No; he does not pluck his eyebrows. No; he does not yodel. No; he does not get a discount at Walmart. These are among the answers Noah Reimer, a.k.a. Duke Otherwise, provided to questions he fielded as he ended his performance at Library Park on Friday afternoon. More than 80 people attended the event, which was hosted by the Madison Public Library.