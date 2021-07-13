Cancel
WSP issues silver alert, seeks public’s help finding missing woman

By Marketplace Northwest
federalwaymirror.com
 13 days ago

The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help to find a missing senior citizen last seen in a 2005 Honda Accord, Washington License BJD4856. The WSP describes the woman as a 72 year-old Hispanic woman, approximately 200 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches tall with short brown, thinning hair. No clothing description is available and no name has been provided. If anyone has information regarding this missing person, call Trooper Rick Johnson at (425) 766-0812.

