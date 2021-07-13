(Jackson) There is an urgent need for blood across the entire country and also here in Jackson County. Community Blood Bank and Sanford Jackson Medical Center will host a community blood drive on Wednesday August 4th from 10 am to 1pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm at Sanford Jackson. Donors are encouraged to give blood to support the needs for local patients. To schedule an appointment to donate you can go to cbblifeblood.org or call 877-877-3030. Community Blood Bank is not affiliated with other blood bank organizations and takes pride in being a self-sufficient organization.