Urgent Need for Blood
(Jackson) There is an urgent need for blood across the entire country and also here in Jackson County. Community Blood Bank and Sanford Jackson Medical Center will host a community blood drive on Wednesday August 4th from 10 am to 1pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm at Sanford Jackson. Donors are encouraged to give blood to support the needs for local patients. To schedule an appointment to donate you can go to cbblifeblood.org or call 877-877-3030. Community Blood Bank is not affiliated with other blood bank organizations and takes pride in being a self-sufficient organization.www.kkoj.com
