Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

WVU researcher leads effort to reduce data-transfer error in radiation therapy

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va.--Just as helicopter traffic reporters use their "bird's eye view" to route drivers around roadblocks safely, radiation oncologists treating a variety of cancers can use new guidelines developed by a West Virginia University researcher to reduce mistakes in data transfer and more safely treat their patients. Ramon Alfredo Siochi--the...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Therapy#Radiation Treatment#Wvu#The New York Times#Aapm#The Science Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Science
Related
Pittsburgh, PAEurekAlert

Low-dose radiotherapy combined with immunotherapy eradicates metastatic cancer in mice

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2021 - More doesn't necessarily mean better--including in cancer treatment. University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists report today in Science Translational Medicine that combining targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy with immunotherapy significantly boosts eradication of metastatic cancer in mice, even when the radiation is given in doses too low to destroy the cancer outright.
ScienceEurekAlert

NIH funds new effort to discover genetic causes of single-gene disorders

The National Institutes of Health will award nearly $80 million to support the establishment of the Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium and the development of novel methods and approaches that help researchers identify the genetic causes of single-gene diseases. Over 400 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with one of about...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

Crowdfunding effort benefits Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, School of Medicine in honor of late WVU neurologist

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tracy Weimer, M.D., quietly battled breast cancer for 13 years while teaching West Virginia University students, residents and fellows to provide high-quality, compassionate care for patients with epilepsy and other neurological issues. Now, the university community is honoring her outstanding courage and commitment with a crowdfunding tribute...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

High-Efficacy Therapy May Reduce Relapses in Active SPMS

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- High-efficacy disease-modifying therapies may reduce flare-ups in recently active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), but they do not appear to offer any advantage over low-efficacy therapies for slowing disability progression, according to a study published online June 30 in Neurology. Izanne Roos, M.B.Ch.B.,...
ScienceEurekAlert

Protein-based vaccine candidate combined with potent adjuvant yields effective SARS-CoV-2 protection

A new protein-based vaccine candidate combined with a potent adjuvant provided effective protection against SARS-CoV-2 when tested in animals, suggesting that the combination could add one more promising COVID-19 vaccine to the list of candidates for human use. The protein antigen, based on the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, was expressed in yeast instead of mammalian cells - which the authors say could enable a scalable, temperature-stable, low-cost production process well suited for deployment in the developing world. In a study by Maria Pino and colleagues, the adjuvant - a TLR7/TLR8 agonist named 3M-052, formulated with alum - substantially improved performance of the vaccine compared with vaccine adjuvanted with alum alone, inducing stronger antibody and T cell responses in vaccinated rhesus macaques. The vaccine and adjuvant combination also significantly reduced the quantity of virus in the respiratory tracts of macaques challenged by infection with SARS-CoV-2, and reduced lung inflammation as well. Pino et al. vaccinated 5 macaques with the RBD protein and the 3M-052/alum adjuvant and another 5 with the RBD protein and alum alone, each at 0, 4, and 9 weeks; they also included 5 unvaccinated macaques as controls. The vaccine and adjuvant combination induced more neutralizing antibodies with higher binding affinity for the virus RBD and also enhanced CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses compared with the alum-only formulation. About one month after the third round of vaccinations, the researchers then infected the macaques with SARS-CoV-2, and noted the macaques vaccinated with the novel adjuvant formulation showed a reduced viral load in their nasal mucus and lung fluid, as well as fewer inflammatory cytokines in their plasma.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Destroying Cancer Cells by Enhancing Radiation Therapy

A new study by researchers at Kyoto University’s Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and collaborators in Japan and the United States demonstrates that enhancing radiation therapy using novel iodine nanoparticles can destroy cancer cells. The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports in a paper titled, “Iodine containing...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Men With Adverse Pathology at Radical Prostatectomy May Experience Reduction in Risk of Death With Adjuvant Radiation Therapy

Adjuvant radiation therapy, when compared with early salvage radiation therapy, reduced the risk of all-cause mortality for patients with adverse pathology at radical prostatectomy. For men with prostate cancer who have adverse pathology including positive pelvic lymph nodes (pN1) or prostate Gleason score 8 to10 and disease extending beyond the...
Cancerajmc.com

Researchers Outline Ongoing Studies, Challenges of CAR T-cell Therapy in GBM

Although there is hope chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy can revolutionize how to treat glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), there is still more research to be done, say investigators, noting that research on CAR T-cell therapy in this setting is still in early stages. With more treatment options needed in glioblastoma...
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers: HtrA1 augmentation is potential therapy for age-related macular degeneration

Research conducted at the Sharon Eccles Steele Center for Translational Medicine (SCTM) at the University of Utah's John A. Moran Eye Center explains why people carrying a block of genetic variants strongly associated with the development of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) may develop the disease and identifies a potential therapeutic pathway for slowing or even reversing disease progression.
ScienceEurekAlert

New statement provides path to include ethnicity, ancestry, race in genomic research

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 -- Genomic studies have produced advances in how to calculate and reduce heart-disease risk, however, the benefits don't necessarily apply to people from historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups and Indigenous populations. Efforts must be made to eliminate barriers to increase their participation in genomic research, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published today in the Association's journal Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.
Sciencecysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Researchers Probe Targets to Reduce Mucus Production

Yap and Taz — two proteins involved in lung injury responses and regeneration — suppress the maturation of mucus-producing goblet cells and limit mucus levels in the lungs, according to a study of mice. These findings suggest that promoting Yap/Taz’s activity may be a potential therapeutic approach to limit the...
Leesburg, VAEurekAlert

Routine screening for BI-RADS lesions on automated whole-breast ultrasound

Leesburg, VA, July 15, 2021--According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), return to routine screening for BI-RADS 3 lesions on supplemental automated whole-breast US (ABUS) substantially reduces the recall rate, while being unlikely to result in adverse outcome. "This prospective study supports a recommendation for routine annual follow-up for...
HealthDenton Record-Chronicle

Texas Health joins effort to promote clinical research through data collection

Texas Health Resources is one of three major health care organizations joining with a data platform to promote clinical discoveries, the company announced this week. Texas Health, along with Baylor Scott & White Health and MedStar Health, will venture into the platform with Truveta, a national company focused on de-identified clinical data collection. Together, the three companies represent thousands of care sites and caregivers. Data will be used to advance patient care and accelerate the development of new therapies, according to the announcement.
ScienceEurekAlert

New COVID-19 vaccine candidate provides effective option for low- to mid-income countries

A multidisciplinary team of researchers is the first to show combining yeast-expression technology and a novel adjuvant formulation to produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate is effective against SARS-COV-2 and promises to be easy to produce at large scale and cost-effective, important aspects for vaccinating people worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income countries. Results from the study, which applied lessons learned from the hepatitis b vaccine platform technology, are published online today in Science Immunology.
Boston, MAEurekAlert

Antihypertension drug may help patients with noncancerous brain tumors affecting hearing

BOSTON - New research led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Massachusetts Eye and Ear indicates that the blood pressure drug losartan may benefit patients with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a hereditary condition associated with vestibular schwannomas, or noncancerous tumors along the nerves in the brain that are involved with hearing and balance. The findings, which are published in Science Translational Medicine, are especially important because vestibular schwannomas are currently treated with surgery and radiation therapy (which carry risks of nerve damage), and no drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat these tumors or their associated hearing loss.
Cancerncbiotech.org

NCBiotech Grant Funds ECU-led Cancer Therapy Research

A compound developed by an associate professor at East Carolina University could lead to more-effective skin cancer treatments. Rukiyah Van Dross-Anderson, Ph.D., a faculty member in the Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, was awarded a North Carolina Biotechnology Center Translational Research Grant for the development and commercialization of 15-deoxy, Δ12,14-prostaglandin J2-ethanolamide — also known as 15dPMJ2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy