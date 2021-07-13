Discoveries on the field (image)

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.