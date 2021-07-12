Cancel
Movies

The Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Revealed In First Set Photo

By ScreenCrush Staff
94 KXZ
94 KXZ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She is almost ready to be part of your world. (Again.) Shooting has officially wrapped on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Halle Bailey as Ariel, the Little Mermaid.

