Diet Affects Mental Health More for Women Than Men, Study Finds

By Anika Nayak, Stephanie McClain
94 KXZ
94 KXZ
 18 days ago
Your mood may be directly related to your food. That's the finding of a new study published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine, Women's mental health is tied even more directly to the food they eat, since eating a healthy diet of whole grains, dark leafy greens, beans, and nuts allow people to work out more often than a standard American diet high in fat and simple sugar, which can negatively impact mood.

94 KXZ

94 KXZ

Oneonta, NY
94 KXZ plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wkxzfm.com
