Daily Log 7.12.2021
Cambridge Police Daily Log: July 12th, 2021
Type #
Date & Time
Info
07/12/202108:06
INCIDENT 21004906
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
PUTNAM AVE
An employee of a Putnam Avenue business reports an overnight Breaking and Entering and Larceny from a business.
07/12/202109:16
INCIDENT 21004907
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
PLEASANT ST
A Pleasant Street resident reports a Larceny.
07/12/202109:37
INCIDENT 21004908
B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
SODEN ST
A Soden Street resident reports a breaking and entering into their motor vehicle.
07/12/202110:25
INCIDENT 21004909
B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26
BISHOP ALLEN DRIVE
Officers responded to the area of Bishop Allen Drive for the report of a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.
07/12/202110:42
INCIDENT 21004910
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
CAMBRIDGEPARK DR
A Somerville resident reports a larceny of a bicycle.
07/12/202110:53
INCIDENT 21004911
TRESPASS C266 S120
RUSSELL ST
A Russell Street resident reports a trespassing and several attempted breaking and enterings to the building and motor vehicles.
07/12/202111:55
INCIDENT 21004912
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
BISHOP ALLEN DR
The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Bishop Allen Drive.
07/12/202112:14
INCIDENT 21004913
B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
An employee of a Porter Square hotel reports a breaking and entering and larceny from two motor vehicles.
07/12/202112:16
INCIDENT 21004914
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
CAMBRIDGESIDE PL
A resident of New York reported that an unknown male operator crashed into her car and left the scene without making himself known. The crash occurred in the parking garage of a mall.
07/12/202113:13
INCIDENT 21004915
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
MAGAZINE ST
A Magazine Street business reports a breaking and entering during the night time.
07/12/202114:59
INCIDENT 21004916
IDENTITY FRAUD
BROADWAY
A resident from Broadway contacted the Cambridge Police to report her identity had been stolen.
07/12/202115:01
INCIDENT 21004918
MISC. REPORT TYPE
RINDGE AVE
ECC dispatched CPD to the area of Rindge Avenue in order to assist Cambridge Fire.
07/12/202115:12
INCIDENT 21004917
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
SPINELLI PL
A worker reported that an unknown suspect struck his work van behind Spinnelli Place causing damage and did not leave a note.
07/12/202115:25
INCIDENT 21004922
MISC. REPORT TYPE
WOODROW WILSON CT
A resident from Woodrow Wilson Court contacted the Cambridge Police to report a suspicious phone call she received involving solicitation to change utility providers.
07/12/202115:27
INCIDENT 21004923
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
MT AUBURN ST
A resident of Mount Auburn Street called to report that they were threatened by an unknown person(s) after replying to a sex ad.
07/12/202116:03
INCIDENT 21004919
CREDIT CARD, IMPROPER USE UNDER $1200 C266 S37B(F)
HARVARD ST
A resident of Harvard Street reported fraudulent use of his debit card.
07/12/202116:15
INCIDENT 21004921
LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90 S23
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Prospect Street. The motor vehicle in question was stopped after the motor vehicle was observed traveling on a public way with an altered exhaust, which subsequently increased the noise output of the exhaust to an unreasonable level. As a result of the traffic stop, it was learned that the operator was Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.
07/12/202116:15
INCIDENT 21004924
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CONCORD AVE
A Concord Avenue resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report the theft of his Shimano men's folding mountain bike. The bicycle was stolen sometime during the past month.
07/12/202117:13
INCIDENT 21004925
UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S34J
PUTNAM GDNS
A motor vehicle owner was summonsed for Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
07/12/202117:56
INCIDENT 21004926
A&B C265 S13A
BROADWAY
Cambridge Police observed a disturbance at the intersection of Broadway Street and Scouting Way. As a result, Shaquila Anderson, 28, 110 Harvard Street in Cambridge, was placed into custody and charged with Assault and Battery in Presence of a Police Officer and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.
07/12/202118:09
INCIDENT 21004927
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CRAWFORD ST
A Crawford Street resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report the theft of his bicycle - a Cannondale Quick men's road bike that was stolen earlier in the day.
07/12/202118:37
INCIDENT 21004929
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
WASHINGTON ST
A Washington Street resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report the theft of her Trek women's road bike, which occurred on 7/11/2021.
07/12/202120:18
INCIDENT 21004930
FIREWORKS, POSSESS UNLAWFUL C148 S39
BISHOP ALLEN DR
Cambridge Police arrested Marc Serrano, 27, 3 Ashmont Street in Dorchester, for Unlawful Possession of Fireworks, Failure to Stop for Police, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.
07/12/202121:12
INCIDENT 21004931
STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO * C89 S9
PROSPECT ST
Cambridge Police summonsed a resident of Somerville for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle after the operator was observed going through a red light at the intersection of Hampshire Street and Prospect Street. During the traffic stop, the driver could not furnish a valid driver's license.
Comments / 0