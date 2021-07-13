Daily Log 7.12.2021

Cambridge Police Daily Log: July 12th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

07/12/202108:06

INCIDENT 21004906

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

PUTNAM AVE

An employee of a Putnam Avenue business reports an overnight Breaking and Entering and Larceny from a business.

07/12/202109:16

INCIDENT 21004907

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

PLEASANT ST

A Pleasant Street resident reports a Larceny.

07/12/202109:37

INCIDENT 21004908

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

SODEN ST

A Soden Street resident reports a breaking and entering into their motor vehicle.

07/12/202110:25

INCIDENT 21004909

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

BISHOP ALLEN DRIVE

Officers responded to the area of Bishop Allen Drive for the report of a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.

07/12/202110:42

INCIDENT 21004910

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

CAMBRIDGEPARK DR

A Somerville resident reports a larceny of a bicycle.

07/12/202110:53

INCIDENT 21004911

TRESPASS C266 S120

RUSSELL ST

A Russell Street resident reports a trespassing and several attempted breaking and enterings to the building and motor vehicles.

07/12/202111:55

INCIDENT 21004912

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

BISHOP ALLEN DR

The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Bishop Allen Drive.

07/12/202112:14

INCIDENT 21004913

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

An employee of a Porter Square hotel reports a breaking and entering and larceny from two motor vehicles.

07/12/202112:16

INCIDENT 21004914

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

CAMBRIDGESIDE PL

A resident of New York reported that an unknown male operator crashed into her car and left the scene without making himself known. The crash occurred in the parking garage of a mall.

07/12/202113:13

INCIDENT 21004915

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

MAGAZINE ST

A Magazine Street business reports a breaking and entering during the night time.

07/12/202114:59

INCIDENT 21004916

IDENTITY FRAUD

BROADWAY

A resident from Broadway contacted the Cambridge Police to report her identity had been stolen.

07/12/202115:01

INCIDENT 21004918

MISC. REPORT TYPE

RINDGE AVE

ECC dispatched CPD to the area of Rindge Avenue in order to assist Cambridge Fire.

07/12/202115:12

INCIDENT 21004917

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

SPINELLI PL

A worker reported that an unknown suspect struck his work van behind Spinnelli Place causing damage and did not leave a note.

07/12/202115:25

INCIDENT 21004922

MISC. REPORT TYPE

WOODROW WILSON CT

A resident from Woodrow Wilson Court contacted the Cambridge Police to report a suspicious phone call she received involving solicitation to change utility providers.

07/12/202115:27

INCIDENT 21004923

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

MT AUBURN ST

A resident of Mount Auburn Street called to report that they were threatened by an unknown person(s) after replying to a sex ad.

07/12/202116:03

INCIDENT 21004919

CREDIT CARD, IMPROPER USE UNDER $1200 C266 S37B(F)

HARVARD ST

A resident of Harvard Street reported fraudulent use of his debit card.

07/12/202116:15

INCIDENT 21004921

LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90 S23

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Prospect Street. The motor vehicle in question was stopped after the motor vehicle was observed traveling on a public way with an altered exhaust, which subsequently increased the noise output of the exhaust to an unreasonable level. As a result of the traffic stop, it was learned that the operator was Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

07/12/202116:15

INCIDENT 21004924

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CONCORD AVE

A Concord Avenue resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report the theft of his Shimano men's folding mountain bike. The bicycle was stolen sometime during the past month.

07/12/202117:13

INCIDENT 21004925

UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S34J

PUTNAM GDNS

A motor vehicle owner was summonsed for Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

07/12/202117:56

INCIDENT 21004926

A&B C265 S13A

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police observed a disturbance at the intersection of Broadway Street and Scouting Way. As a result, Shaquila Anderson, 28, 110 Harvard Street in Cambridge, was placed into custody and charged with Assault and Battery in Presence of a Police Officer and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

07/12/202118:09

INCIDENT 21004927

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CRAWFORD ST

A Crawford Street resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report the theft of his bicycle - a Cannondale Quick men's road bike that was stolen earlier in the day.

07/12/202118:37

INCIDENT 21004929

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

WASHINGTON ST

A Washington Street resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report the theft of her Trek women's road bike, which occurred on 7/11/2021.

07/12/202120:18

INCIDENT 21004930

FIREWORKS, POSSESS UNLAWFUL C148 S39

BISHOP ALLEN DR

Cambridge Police arrested Marc Serrano, 27, 3 Ashmont Street in Dorchester, for Unlawful Possession of Fireworks, Failure to Stop for Police, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.

07/12/202121:12

INCIDENT 21004931

STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO * C89 S9

PROSPECT ST

Cambridge Police summonsed a resident of Somerville for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle after the operator was observed going through a red light at the intersection of Hampshire Street and Prospect Street. During the traffic stop, the driver could not furnish a valid driver's license.