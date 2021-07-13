Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

Fermented Food Diet Boosts Microbiome and Immune Health

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA diet rich in fermented foods enhances the diversity of gut microbes and decreases molecular signs of inflammation, according to researchers at the Stanford School of Medicine. In a clinical trial, 36 healthy adults were randomly assigned to a 10-week diet that included either fermented or high-fiber foods. The two...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fermented Foods#Food Group#Healthy Food#Uc San Francisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Biology
News Break
Microbiology
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect Fermented Foods Have on Your Health, Says New Study

If not addressed early, chronic inflammation can cause a host of long-term health issues, including cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Healthy choices like dark leafy green vegetables (think kale and spinach), fatty fish (salmon and mackerel), and olive oil are some of the foods that help combat inflammation.
Weight Lossrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: In the diabetic's toolbox: diet, exercise and blood sugar control

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? -- H.M. ANSWER: I'm assuming you have been newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which is caused by resistance to insulin. Type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, is an autoimmune disease caused by destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It requires insulin.
NutritionHealthline

Can Eating Fermented Foods Help Curb Inflammation?

A new study from Stanford School of Medicine suggests that incorporating fermented foods into the diet may help lower inflammation. While inflammation is a normal part of the healing process, constant strain that leads to chronic inflammation can have serious health effects. Experts say eating foods that are fermented such...
Nutritionbelmarrahealth.com

Fermented Foods Are More Than Just Another Health Fad

I’ve seen more health and diet fads over the past 40 years than I care to remember. But some aren’t fads, and I’d venture to say the current hype around fermented foods fits the bill. Why? First off, it passes the smell test. There are no magical claims, it encourages...
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status.

Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status. Hannah C Wastyk, Gabriela K Fragiadakis, Dalia Perelman, Dylan Dahan, Bryan D Merrill, Feiqiao B Yu, Madeline Topf, Carlos G Gonzalez, William Van Treuren, Shuo Han, Jennifer L Robinson, Joshua E Elias, Erica D Sonnenburg, Christopher D Gardner, Justin L Sonnenburg. Article Affiliation:. Hannah...
HealthEverydayHealth.com

Fermented Foods Decrease Inflammation and Improve Gut Diversity, Study Finds

Eating a diet full of fermented foods, like yogurt, kimchi, and fermented vegetables, and consuming kombucha tea may be a way to reduce the inflammation that’s associated with chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and chronic stress. People who consumed more fermented products over a 10-week study...
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Multiomics Clinical Trial Compares Fermented and High-Fiber Diets

What we eat affects the microbes that call our guts home and these in turn modulate our immune defenses. Our lifestyles in urban, industrialized societies are resulting in decreases in the diversity of our gut microbiomes and increases in inflammatory diseases. “Gut inflammation and decreased gut microbial diversity are linked...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
JC Post

Exercise, diet can boost brain health

MANHATTAN, Kan. – It may seem, at times, that today’s busy lifestyles rarely leave us with enough time or energy for a brisk walk, jog, bike ride or swim. But where good health is concerned, science never sides with the couch potato. In fact, Kansas State University’s Sharolyn Jackson notes...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Precision microbiome analysis’ diets — based on almost no rigorous research — see surge in popularity

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A crop of “precision nutrition” startups are racing to develop and engineer individualized diet programs, based on growing evidence that people’s gut microbes—even those of identical twins—respond to food in significantly different ways. The studies reflect the belief among many scientists that more finely-tuned nutrition could help curb the nation’s chronic-disease epidemic.
NutritionPosted by
Woman's World

This Unique Vegetable Can Boost Immune Health, Reduce Risk of Heart Disease, and Promote a Healthy Gut

Ready to spruce up your salads, sandwiches, and meals with a crunchy boost of nutrition? Kohlrabi is the snack you didn’t know you needed. Derived from the German word “kohl” for cabbage and “rabi” for turnip, this strange-looking vegetable has the consistency of a radish or a broccoli stem with a flavor that is mild, sweet, and peppery. It’s also not a root vegetable, though it looks like one. Instead, kohlrabi grows above ground and belongs to the cruciferous family, alongside cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower.
FitnessScranton Times

Increased exercise benefits the gut microbiome

Q: I think I remember reading that when you start exercising more, it changes your gut microbiome. How does that work? I thought it’s what you eat and drink that matter the most. A: The way in which physical exercise affects the body has been a subject of interest for...
Recipesdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Plant-Based and Fermented Dairy Foods Rated Best for Heart Health

When it comes to preventing atherosclerosis — the buildup of a fatty material called plaque in arteries throughout your body, which can lead to heart disease — a broadly plant-based diet appears to be the best dietary strategy, according to new research published in the journal Cardiovascular Research. The latest...
NutritionFox40

Immune Boosting Summer Foods

Meridan Zerner, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, an award-winning registered dietitian nutritionist with nearly 30 years of experience in the field of health and wellness, says sneaking in greens to your favorite summer fare can be fun and delicious, especially if members of your family are not fans of sprouts, seaweed, kelp salad or other power-packed greens that nutritionists often recommend to maintain a nutrient dense diet. Zerner who is both a mother and a nutritionist, says greens play a very important role in supporting a strong immune system and often advocates a “stealth health” approach that parents shouldn’t feel guilty about when it comes to sneaking greens into foods children enjoy like snacks, smoothies, dips and more. She says the battle over “eating your vegetables” is passe and there’s a better way to get a consensus on eating more greens!
Healthsoutharkansassun.com

Minerals and Vitamins needed after age of 50 years!

Regardless of age, taking care of the body is the best way to live long and healthy. The importance of self-care is unchanging, but the form it takes as one gets older changes. This could include switching to high-to lower-impact workouts or finding out ways to improve metabolism. The best way is to know the minerals and vitamins to be taken when one crosses 50 years.
Nutritionnews8000.com

Flavonoid-rich diets associated with better brain health

Q: Of the nutrients in plant foods, it seems like flavonoids might be special regarding brain health. What do we know?. A: Science already touts heart-health benefits of plant-based diets like the Mediterranean, MIND and DASH diets. Researchers are discovering how plant-based eating also may an important role in cognitive fitness and perhaps help prevent dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.
Healthnewhope.com

[email protected]: Grocery and restaurant food pricier in 2021 | Study: Fermented foods lower inflammation

You’re paying more for food—and you might not know it. Big food manufacturers such as General Mills and Campbell Soup Co. are raising wholesale prices on their products, which is translating to higher supermarket prices for consumers at the checkout. This is in addition to restaurants responding to rising costs for ingredients, transport, labor and packaging by increasing prices. As the pandemic rages on, consumers are paying more for food whether they know it or not. The Wall Street Journal explains the ways supermarket chains and food brands are making adjustments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy