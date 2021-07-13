Fermented Food Diet Boosts Microbiome and Immune Health

Meridan Zerner, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, an award-winning registered dietitian nutritionist with nearly 30 years of experience in the field of health and wellness, says sneaking in greens to your favorite summer fare can be fun and delicious, especially if members of your family are not fans of sprouts, seaweed, kelp salad or other power-packed greens that nutritionists often recommend to maintain a nutrient dense diet. Zerner who is both a mother and a nutritionist, says greens play a very important role in supporting a strong immune system and often advocates a “stealth health” approach that parents shouldn’t feel guilty about when it comes to sneaking greens into foods children enjoy like snacks, smoothies, dips and more. She says the battle over “eating your vegetables” is passe and there’s a better way to get a consensus on eating more greens!