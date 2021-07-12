Cancel
Oklahoma State

Unvaccinated Oklahomans urged to reconsider

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations spike in Oklahoma, especially in northeastern parts of the state, health officials are urging people who have so far opted against being vaccinated to reconsider. The Sooner State, along with neighbors Missouri, Arkansas and Texas, is seeing an uptick in cases especially associated with emergence...

journalrecord.com

#Cdc#Central Oklahoma#Oklahomans#The Sooner State#Johns Hopkins University
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

CDC indoor mask recommendation applies to most of central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending all people wear a mask indoors in areas with high and substantial transmission rates, regardless of vaccination status. Those areas include most counties in central Illinois. Local health officials say the increasing numbers are largely because of the...
KBUR

Illinois health department aligns with CDC mask advisory

Springfield, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has aligned itself with the latest recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. The CDC on Tuesday recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts...
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Texas lawmakers urge Gov. Abbott to reconsider masks in schools as COVID cases spike

In a letter signed to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, 32 Texas Representatives are asking the pair to reconsider the current COVID-19 protocols amid a shocking jump in cases this month. The letter asks the governor and commissioner to allow Texas school districts to offer fully funded virtual learning and enforce masks in school.
Texas Statefox7austin.com

As Texas COVID-19 cases surge, officials urge everyone to wear masks and for unvaccinated residents stay home

**EDITOR'S NOTE** The original headline to this story was shortened for length. Officials in some of Texas' largest counties are asking residents — even those vaccinated against the coronavirus — to again wear masks in public as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread across the state. And some officials are urging unvaccinated people to limit their trips outside the home.
Olmsted County, MNKAAL-TV

Local public health reaction to new CDC guidance on masks

(ABC 6 News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that masks will be recommended indoors for vaccinated individuals where COVID-19 cases are surging. Minnesota and Iowa are not facing severe spikes in cases right now compared to other parts of the country with the spread of...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Relatives of unvaccinated COVID-19 victims urge others to seek shot

Grieving families of COVID-19 victims are making a personal pitch to others who have not yet received a vaccine to do so before it’s too late. "I know that if Curt had survived, he would have made sure everyone knew how serious this disease is, and how important the vaccine is," Christy Carpenter, mother of Curt Carpenter who died in May, told the Montgomery Advertiser. "My daughter and I are now carrying out that mission in his memory."
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Health Department says ‘no plans for health order’ after new CDC guidance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services says right now there are no plans to reinstate a health order despite new masking guidelines from the CDC. In a group call on Tuesday, the CDC said vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks indoors in public areas. The post Boone County Health Department says ‘no plans for health order’ after new CDC guidance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Public Health Highlights CDC Health Advisory

Sonora, CA – In its daily COVID-19 report, Tuolumne County Public Health provided a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on vaccinations. It advised of the urgent need to increase the percentage of fully vaccinated people against COVID-19. Health officials note that the goal is...

