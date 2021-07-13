Immunohistochemistry Guide
Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a method to detect specific target antigens in tissue sections using antibodies. Immunocytochemistry (ICC) uses similar techniques to localize cellular proteins in cell preparations. Both IHC and ICC are powerful tools that provide insights into gene expression, spatial relationships and biomarker identification in a wide variety of applications. These applications include basic research, assessment of normal and disease states within human and animal tissues and assessment of plant pathology.www.technologynetworks.com
