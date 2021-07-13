Immunohistochemistry Guide

Why does your favorite T-shirt fade over time in the sun? Why do you get sunburn and why does autumn herald with brown leaves? These questions all have one thing in common: the interplay between dye pigments and the oxygen in the air. Every child at school gets to know this chemical reaction of “oxidation” in the air we breathe. What else is there to research? For example, the fundamentals for a microscopic understanding of the oxidation reaction, which researchers at the University of Regensburg want to get to the bottom of.