Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Immunohistochemistry Guide

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunohistochemistry (IHC) is a method to detect specific target antigens in tissue sections using antibodies. Immunocytochemistry (ICC) uses similar techniques to localize cellular proteins in cell preparations. Both IHC and ICC are powerful tools that provide insights into gene expression, spatial relationships and biomarker identification in a wide variety of applications. These applications include basic research, assessment of normal and disease states within human and animal tissues and assessment of plant pathology.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunohistochemistry#Gene Expression#Immunocytochemistry#Icc#Ihc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

On the dynamics of nano-frames

Andrea Francesco Russillo, Giuseppe Failla, Gioacchino Alotta, Francesco Marotti de Sciarra, Raffaele Barretta. In this paper, size-dependent dynamic responses of small-size frames are modelled by stress-driven nonlocal elasticity and assessed by a consistent finite-element methodology. Starting from uncoupled axial and bending differential equations, the exact dynamic stiffness matrix of a two-node stress-driven nonlocal beam element is evaluated in a closed form. The relevant global dynamic stiffness matrix of an arbitrarily-shaped small-size frame, where every member is made of a single element, is built by a standard finite-element assembly procedure. The Wittrick-Williams algorithm is applied to calculate natural frequencies and modes. The developed methodology, exploiting the one conceived for straight beams in [International Journal of Engineering Science 115, 14-27 (2017)], is suitable for investigating size-dependent free vibrations of small-size systems of current applicative interest in Nano-Engineering, such as carbon nanotube networks and polymer-metal micro-trusses.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How Cells Keep Gene Silencing in Check

Instead of being the basis for a protein, non-coding RNA molecules perform specific activities within cells: together with other factors, some non-coding RNAs can recruit enzymes that add specific chemical groups — or epigenetic tags — to the DNA molecule. These epigenetic modifications typically result in the silencing of target genes.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceWired

DNA Has Four Bases. Some Viruses Swap in a Fifth

All life on Earth rests on the same foundation: a four-letter genetic alphabet spelling out a repertoire of three-letter words that specify 20 amino acids. These basic building blocks—the components of DNA and their molecular interpreters—lie at biology’s core. “It’s hard to imagine something more fundamental,” said Floyd Romesberg, a synthetic biologist at the pharmaceutical company Sanofi.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CD8+ T cells show gene-dependent variation in cross-reactivity to human coronaviruses

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to challenge normal social and economic activity. The most baffling aspect of COVID-19 is its apparent unpredictability. While causing no or mild symptoms in a majority of infected individuals, COVID-19...
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Microscope Designed To Study Molecular Oxygen in Fine Detail

Why does your favorite T-shirt fade over time in the sun? Why do you get sunburn and why does autumn herald with brown leaves? These questions all have one thing in common: the interplay between dye pigments and the oxygen in the air. Every child at school gets to know this chemical reaction of “oxidation” in the air we breathe. What else is there to research? For example, the fundamentals for a microscopic understanding of the oxidation reaction, which researchers at the University of Regensburg want to get to the bottom of.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Variations in human ACE2 genetics associated with coronavirus susceptibility

The variabilities found in patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from different regions and ethnicities have led scientists to investigate the role of human genetic variation in determining disease severity of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To this end, several genome-related studies have revealed the important associations that exist between SARS-CoV-2 infection and host genes.
EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Novel microfluidic device used to manipulate major whey protein

After gaining world attention by 'unboiling' egg protein, Flinders University scientists have now used an Australian-made novel thin film microfluidic device to manipulate Beta-lactoglobulin (β-lactoglobulin), the major whey protein in cow's, sheep's and other mammals. The so-called Vortex Fluidic Device has previously been used in an array of experiments to...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Simulations Reveal How Cyclic Peptides Diffuse Into Cells

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic peptide drugs, which could help us reach new therapeutic targets inside cells beyond the capabilities of conventional small-molecule drugs or antibody-based drugs.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Watching a Virus Expand Inside a Bacterium Offers New Perspective on Virus Adaptability

A team of researchers at the University of Cambridge has developed a new experimental and theoretical platform to study how viruses evolve while spreading within an organism. In the study, published in PHYSICAL REVIEW X, the researchers used experimental data and simulations of a phage-bacteria ecosystem to uncover that viral expansions can transition from 'pulled' - where the expansion is led by the pioneering viral particles at the very edge of the population, to 'pushed', where the expansion is driven by viruses arising behind the front and within the infected region.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Sequencing the Microbiome: Five Recent Advances

Humans have trillions of microbes that inhabit our bodies, yet it is only in relatively recent years that we have started to fully appreciate their role in health and their link to numerous diseases. With advances in next-generation sequencing methodologies, we are starting to identify and even correct microbial configurations in disease.
Nature.com

Asymmetry is central to excitatory glutamate receptor activation

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Dimeric multidomain metabotropic glutamate receptors modulate excitatory neurotransmission in the brain. Three articles in Nature provide unparalleled insights into how glutamate and drug-like molecules induce asymmetric shape changes in these multidomain receptors to promote coupling to an intracellular protein partner. Excitatory neurotransmission...
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Key Protein in Photosynthesis Is Visualized

"All living beings, including us, depend on photosynthesis," says Prof. Wataru Sakamoto of the Institute of Plant Science and Resources at Okayama University, Japan, as he begins to explain the core concepts behind a recent breakthrough in understanding plant physiology, which he was involved in. "Photosynthesis produces the energy needed...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Geocoding in Python: A Complete Guide

When dealing with large datasets for machine learning, have you ever come across an address column that looks like this?. Location data can be very messy and difficult to process. It is difficult to encode addresses, since they are of very high cardinality. If you try to encode a column...
Agriculturetechnologynetworks.com

First Breeding of Sugar Cane Using CRISPR/Cas9

Sugarcane is one of the most productive plants on Earth, providing 80 percent of the sugar and 30 percent of the bioethanol produced worldwide. Its size and efficient use of water and light give it tremendous potential for the production of renewable value-added bioproducts and biofuels. But the highly complex...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Mechanical Stimuli Influence Organ Growth

In addition to chemical factors, mechanical influences play an important role in the natural growth of human organs such as kidneys, lungs and mammary glands - but also in the development of tumors. Now a research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has investigated the process in detail using organoids, three-dimensional model systems of such organs which are produced in the laboratory.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Movement of Microplastics in the Ocean Predicted by Mathematical Model

A new model tracking the vertical movement of algae-covered microplastic particles offers hope in the fight against plastic waste in our oceans. Research led by Newcastle University’s Dr Hannah Kreczak is the first to identify the processes that underpin the trajectories of microplastics below the ocean surface. Publishing their findings in the journal Limnology and Oceanography the authors analysed how biofouling – the accumulation of algae on the surface of microplastics, impacts the vertical movement of buoyant particles.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Field Guide to Federated Optimization

Jianyu Wang, Zachary Charles, Zheng Xu, Gauri Joshi, H. Brendan McMahan, Blaise Aguera y Arcas, Maruan Al-Shedivat, Galen Andrew, Salman Avestimehr, Katharine Daly, Deepesh Data, Suhas Diggavi, Hubert Eichner, Advait Gadhikar, Zachary Garrett, Antonious M. Girgis, Filip Hanzely, Andrew Hard, Chaoyang He, Samuel Horvath, Zhouyuan Huo, Alex Ingerman, Martin Jaggi, Tara Javidi, Peter Kairouz, Satyen Kale, Sai Praneeth Karimireddy, Jakub Konecny, Sanmi Koyejo, Tian Li, Luyang Liu, Mehryar Mohri, Hang Qi, Sashank J. Reddi, Peter Richtarik, Karan Singhal, Virginia Smith, Mahdi Soltanolkotabi, Weikang Song, Ananda Theertha Suresh, Sebastian U. Stich, Ameet Talwalkar, Hongyi Wang, Blake Woodworth, Shanshan Wu, Felix X. Yu, Honglin Yuan, Manzil Zaheer, Mi Zhang, Tong Zhang, Chunxiang Zheng, Chen Zhu, Wennan Zhu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy