Sandia-Led Center Will Accelerate Study, Development of Perovskite Solar Tech
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 13, 2021 — Sandia National Laboratories will lead a center to improve the understanding of perovskite-based photovoltaic technology and determine the best tests to evaluate the lifetime of the new solar panels. The effort is funded by the Department of Energy (DOE), which recently awarded Sandia $14 million to form the Perovskite Photovoltaic Accelerator for Commercializing Technologies Center.www.photonics.com
Comments / 0