France to require COVID-19 pass to enter shopping malls, restaurants

By Marianne Wilson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance is tightening its COVID-19 restrictions in a push to get more of its citizens vaccinated. In a televised address, French President Emmanuel Macron said that special COVID-19 passes will be required for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or hospital or get on a train or plane, reported the Associated Press. To get a pass, people must have proof they are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus, or have taken a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Emmanuel Macron
Related
ProtestsWRAL

Large COVID-Related Protests Hit France, Italy and Australia

More than 160,000 demonstrators took to the streets in France on Saturday to protest the government’s COVID-19 health pass policy, with brief clashes between largely unmasked protesters and police officers in Paris followed by wafts of tear gas that were reminiscent of the Yellow Vest turmoil of a few years ago.
WorldWashington Post

France approves law requiring coronavirus health pass for restaurants, other venues

PARIS — French lawmakers early Monday approved a controversial law that will provide vaccinated people with privileged access to restaurants, cafes, intercity transportation and other venues starting in August — a measure that has drawn nationwide protests over the past two weeks. Access to venues covered by the law will...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

French president orders COVID-19 health pass for restaurants, cafes

French President Emmanuel Macron this week announced new COVID-19 rules for shoppers, restaurant patrons and travelers. Those individuals, as well as people who visit hospitals, must now present a COVID-19 pass showing they have been vaccinated, tested negative recently or are recovering from the virus. The announcement came during a...
Public Healthallears.net

Disneyland Paris May Require Guests to Have a COVID-19 Pass

As Disneyland Paris has only recently reopened, there have been a lot of major update to the parks and resort areas. The new Marvel-inspired Hotel New York officially opened to guests, the parks have introduced a brand new paid FastPass system, and they have also started the sale of Annual Passes again. However, another major modification will begin in the parks later this month, as well!
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Italy to require COVID-19 'pass' for many activities

ROME (AP) — With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

France Broadens Use of COVID-19 Health Pass, Slashes Fines

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government adjusted its new plan to fight COVID-19 on Monday, slashing planned fines and postponing them to an unspecified date, spokesman Gabriel Attal said. The measures, which include requiring a health pass in a wide array of venues from the start of August and making...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

France makes COVID-19 pass mandatory for tourist attractions

France announced Wednesday that visitors will need a COVID-19 pass to visit tourist venues such as the Eiffel Tower as cases in the country begin to rise, CBS News reports. Why it matters: The new requirement comes after cases are starting to soar in the country and the Delta variant accounts for 96% of new cases, France's Health Minister Olivier Véran said, per CBS News.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

France rolls out health pass as Covid-19 cases soar

(July 21): A new Covid health pass has come into effect in France amid a surge of new infections. From Wednesday, people need proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid to enter most museums and cinemas. Later lawmakers will debate whether to extend its use in...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

France rolls out Covid app required to enter Eiffel Tower, cinemas and museums as cases surge

People in France will from today be required to show proof of their Covid vaccination or negative test before entering cultural venues and tourist sites including the Eiffel Tower, cinemas, museums and sports matches as the country faces surging cases numbers.The “passe sanitaire”, or health pass, is being rolled out on Wednesday at a limited number of locations to cope with what the government has called a “stratospheric” rise in Delta variant infections. It will be extended to a wide array of public venues from the start of August, including long-distance trains, bars, restaurants and shopping centres.The health pass provides...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight

PAPEETE, French Polynesia — French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus, and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests. About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health...
Public Healthkfgo.com

France passes 40 million mark for first doses of COVID-19 jab

PARIS (Reuters) – Forty million people in France have now received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Tweet on Monday. Macron said that amounted to nearly 60% of the population, and that 4 million of the vaccinations had been administered in the past two weeks.
Public HealthMotley Fool

France and Italy Now Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine for Some Activities

If you're thinking of traveling to France or Italy in the near future, you may need to verify your COVID-19 vaccination status. If you're planning to travel internationally soon, you'll want to be aware of some new travel rules. Both France and Italy are implementing further restrictions to help curb the spread of the Delta variant. Now, you may need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recent virus recovery, or proof of a recent negative test if you plan to travel to either of these countries and take part in certain activities. Find out more about what to expect.
Protestsmarketresearchtelecast.com

35% of French people support protests against anticovid restrictions

More than a third of French people support demonstrations against government measures taken to combat covid-19 in the country, which is going through the fourth wave of the pandemic. This is reflected in the data of a new poll made by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) para el semanario The Sunday Newspaper.
ProtestsSentinel

France, Italy and Australia protest against sanitary measures – 24/07/2021 – World

This Saturday (24), France, Italy and Australia recorded several protests against new health restrictions aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and curbing the delta variant. The measure most criticized by protesters is the so-called “health passport”, with compulsory vaccination for various professions in Europe. By decision of the European Parliament,...

