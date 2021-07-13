France to require COVID-19 pass to enter shopping malls, restaurants
France is tightening its COVID-19 restrictions in a push to get more of its citizens vaccinated. In a televised address, French President Emmanuel Macron said that special COVID-19 passes will be required for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or hospital or get on a train or plane, reported the Associated Press. To get a pass, people must have proof they are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus, or have taken a recent negative COVID-19 test.chainstoreage.com
Comments / 1