For the last few months, we witnessed a return to almost “normal” in the world of travel. Interstate travel in the U.S. was reopening. Many countries, especially in Europe, had started to loosen travel restrictions (mainly through vaccine passports) to welcome international travelers once again. Now, it seems the latest COVID-19 Delta variant is threatening to undo it all. There’s a lot we still don’t know about this newest variant. Here’s the good, the bad, and how it could affect travel this year.