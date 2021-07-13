Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 07:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-140100- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0069.000000T0000Z-210715T1232Z/ /HTNM7.1.ER.210712T0052Z.210712T2315Z.210714T1232Z.NO/ 758 PM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until Thursday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 42.2 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.2 feet on 01/10/2016. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.